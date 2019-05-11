Jason Kidd Reportedly Will Be Asst. Coach on Lakers Staff Under Frank Vogel

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Jason Kidd will be joining new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel's staff, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the Vogel news Saturday. He also tweeted that Kidd will be featured in a "prominent" role on staff.

Five years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks sent a pair of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets to hire Kidd as their head coach. That decision looks disastrous in retrospect, as Milwaukee fired Kidd last January after less than four full seasons.

Kidd, 46, went 139-152 during his time with the Bucks. The Bucks were a surprise playoff team in 2014-15, returning to .500 after having the NBA's worst record and overcoming the loss of No. 2 pick Jabari Parker. They were never better than 42-40 under Kidd, though, and the Bucks' talent far outweighed his performance level and inconsistent lineups.

"Did I think I lost the locker room? I didn't think I did," Kidd told B/R's Howard Beck in March 2018. "My style? My voice was only heard when it needed to be heard. I let the other coaches do as much talking as I did, because I knew as a player, if you hear one voice, you can lose the locker room."

Kidd will be working under Vogel, who replaced Luke Walton after the latter coach went 98-148 in three seasons at the helm. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs in each year under Walton and fell apart in 2018-19 despite the addition of LeBron James. It was the first time a LeBron-helmed team had missed the postseason since his second year in the NBA.

Vogel, Kidd and the rest of the Lakers coaches will be tasked with not only dealing with an aging LeBron but also a group of new faces that will be joining the roster. The Lakers are expected to be major players in free agency this summer and could make another move via trade.