Chris Harris Jr. Reportedly Could Go on IR After Suffering Broken Fibula

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris was carted off the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with what is believed to be a broken fibula, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



Rapoport added Harris is "likely bound for injured reserve."

Harris had one tackle before exiting and being ruled out by the team.

In his eighth season out of Kansas, Harris has missed one game over his first seven seasons. He played despite a shoulder injury throughout the Broncos' Super Bowl run three years ago.

Playing alongside Aqib Talib as part of one of the NFL's most dynamic cornerback duos, Harris recorded 40 tackles and two interceptions in 2017.

The numbers were a drop down from 2014 to 2016, when Harris made three straight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

Losing him will be a blow to Denver getting back in the playoff mix. Look for Bradley Roby to get more extended playing time on the left side of the field with Harris out.