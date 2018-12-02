Chris Harris Jr. Reportedly Could Go on IR After Suffering Broken Fibula

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 20: Cornerback Chris Harris, Jr., #25 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 20, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 34-27. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris was carted off the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with what is believed to be a broken fibula, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport added Harris is "likely bound for injured reserve."

Harris had one tackle before exiting and being ruled out by the team.

In his eighth season out of Kansas, Harris has missed one game over his first seven seasons. He played despite a shoulder injury throughout the Broncos' Super Bowl run three years ago.

Playing alongside Aqib Talib as part of one of the NFL's most dynamic cornerback duos, Harris recorded 40 tackles and two interceptions in 2017. 

The numbers were a drop down from 2014 to 2016, when Harris made three straight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. 

Losing him will be a blow to Denver getting back in the playoff mix. Look for Bradley Roby to get more extended playing time on the left side of the field with Harris out.

Related

    NFL Says Hunt Investigation 'Ongoing' After RB Wasn't Interviewed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Says Hunt Investigation 'Ongoing' After RB Wasn't Interviewed

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'No Chance' Hunt Gets Claimed Off Waivers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'No Chance' Hunt Gets Claimed Off Waivers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Hunt Admits Lying to Chiefs About Altercation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hunt Admits Lying to Chiefs About Altercation

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ray Rice Wants to Help Kareem Hunt

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ray Rice Wants to Help Kareem Hunt

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report