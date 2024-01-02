Johnny Manziel Picks Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson over Himself in CFB Primes

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel is a college football legend, but even he admitted some of the game's recent greats at quarterback are a cut above when responding to a FanDuel tweet on Tuesday morning.

Manziel, Cam Newton, Tim Tebow and Lamar Jackson all won Heisman Trophies.

Tebow won a pair of national championships, while Newton led the 2010 Auburn team to an undefeated record and a national title.

Tebow accounted for 145 total touchdowns (88 passing, 57 rushing) in his four years at Florida. He was QB1 from 2007-2009 and ultimately led his team to a 35-6 record during that span.

Newton accounted for 51 touchdowns during his lone year as Auburn's start. He threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns and added 1,473 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground. Newton even caught a TD pass too.

Jackson is arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the history of college football. He finished his career with 4,132 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons. And then you throw in his passing accolades (9,043 passing yards, 69 touchdowns) to cap off an incredible career.

As for Manziel, he was great in his own right. Manziel vaulted into superstardom after leading Texas A&M to a victory over reigning (and eventual) national champion Alabama in 2012. Manziel led the Aggies to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory and earned the Heisman Trophy along the way (45 total touchdowns, 5,156 total yards). The next year wasn't as great from a team perspective, but he still finished with 46 more scores.