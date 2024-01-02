Brad Allen Named Referee for Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18 After Cowboys-Lions Drama

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After his involvement in the controversial ending to the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions in Week 17, Brad Allen is set to serve as the head referee for a pivotal Week 18 contest.

According to FootballZebras.com, Allen and his crew will officiate Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Allen and his team called the Lions for illegal touching on what initially looked to be a successful two-point try to put Detroit ahead 21-20 with 23 seconds remaining in the game.

The officials determined that offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who caught the two-point conversion, did not report as eligible, although multiple players expressed their belief after the game that Allen and Co. erred.

Detroit had two more shots at the two-point conversion, in part thanks to a subsequent Dallas penalty, but it was unsuccessful, and the Cowboys held on to win 20-19.

Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Allen told a pool reporter after the game that offensive lineman Dan Skipper reported as eligible and Decker did not, but Lions quarterback Jared Goff disputed the claim, insisting that it was Decker who reported.

Skipper also said he did not report as eligible and Decker noted that he did "exactly what Coach [Dan Campbell] told me to do."

Campbell said he informed the officials about the play before the game in case they decided to use it, and as part of the explanation, he said he told them Decker would be the eligible lineman.

Three offensive linemen ran toward Allen before the play, and while he insisted after the game that No. 70 (Skipper) reported eligible, it is possible there was a miscommunication.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Allen and his crew were expected to be downgraded by the NFL for the playoffs, meaning some or all of his crew could be left out of the playoff officiating assignments.

Despite that, Allen will officiate an important game Saturday, as the Steelers must beat the Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive.

If Pittsburgh can beat a Baltimore team that has clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and is likely to rest at least some of its starters, then it can reach the postseason in the event of a Buffalo Bills loss to the Miami Dolphins or Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Tennessee Titans.