Jerod Mayo Calls Rumors He's Upset Some Within Patriots 'More Hurtful Than Anything'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo has finally addressed the rumors that he's "rubbed at least some people the wrong way in the building" since landing an extension with the franchise during the offseason.

Mayo told reporters Tuesday:

"Honestly, when that report came out, my brother sent it to me. It was more hurtful than anything. I found it to be ... well the timing of it was a little bit weird in my opinion. And if that was the case, I feel like this would have been leaked some time earlier. At the same time, I try to treat everyone the same way.

"And I will say this, I thought about it for awhile. When people talk about rubbing people the wrong way, I mean, that's part of the job of being a leader, is to rub people the wrong way. And I always try to be constructive and respectful with my feedback. Some people appreciate that transparency. Some don't. But at the end of the day, if we can't rub people the wrong way, how do you expect that you can be the best that you can be. And I would say, anytime there's change, or anything like that, it's going to be painful if someone rubs you the wrong way. At the end of the day, you have to look through all the words that really get to the substance and the meat and potatoes of what that person is trying to say."

Mayo added that the report "actually helped me" and "triggered a period of self-reflection."

"I know it's recent, a week old at this point, but it triggered an opportunity of self-reflection," Mayo said. "We all have blind spots. And maybe that's one of my blind spots. But at the end of the day, hopefully, whoever put that story out, is man, or woman enough, to bring it to my attention to have a conversation."

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported Dec. 14 that Mayo "has rubbed at least some people the wrong way in the building since his extension and when he, perhaps, received a strong indication he would be the successor."

Mayo has been viewed as a top internal candidate to replace head coach Bill Belichick if the Patriots move on from him following a disappointing 2023 campaign that will result in the franchise missing the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

However, Bedard also reported that Mayo being Belichick's successor is a "longshot."

Mayo agreed to an extension with the Patriots amid interest from teams with head coaching vacancies. He interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job in 2021 and interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Mayo served as New England's inside linebackers coach from 2019-2022 before becoming the linebackers coach this season. He also spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots from 2008-2015, earning two Pro Bowl selections, an All-Pro honor and a Super Bowl title.