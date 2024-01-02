Jordan Whittington on Texas' Failed CFP Comeback vs. Washington: 'We Felt Magical'

Caten Hyde/The University of Texas Athletics/Getty Images

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington tried to put words on what it felt like as his team was closing in on pulling off a miracle comeback against Washington in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Speaking to reporters after the Longhorns' 37-31 loss, Whittington explained they "felt magical" after his 41-yard catch on a 3rd-and-10 with 20 seconds remaining got the ball down to the Huskies' 28-yard line.

"We felt magical, the whole time that we felt like it was already written," Whittington said. "No matter what happened, I didn't know it was going to come down to the last, like, 10 seconds ... but we didn't waver one time."

The Longhorns were on the ropes early in the fourth quarter trailing 34-21 when Jaydon Blue lost a fumble after a 19-yard gain got the ball deep into Washington territory.

After the defense forced a punt, Texas drove 72 yards for a touchdown to get within six points. The two teams traded field goals on the next two possessions.

Washington went three-and-out and only took 24 seconds off the clock on its final offensive possession. Texas got the ball back with 41 seconds remaining from its own 31-yard line.

Whittington's catch provided a spark the Longhorns needed to at least have a chance at winning. They were able to get down to the Huskies' 12-yard line with 15 seconds left in regulation.

The drive ultimately stalled out at that point with Quinn Ewers throwing three incomplete passes, including one to Adonai Mitchell on 4th-and-11 that ended the game.

Playing in the final game of his college career, Whittington finished with 70 yards on four receptions.

Both offenses were electric on Monday night. They combined for 1,030 yards, with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throwing for 430 yards and two touchdowns. The 37 points allowed by the Longhorns' defense was a season-high.

Despite the loss, Texas' 12 wins were its most in a single-season since 2009 (13-1). That was also the last time the program won the Big 12 championship prior to this season.