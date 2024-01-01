Gordon Hayward Says 2018-19 Celtics with Kyrie Irving 'Had Too Many Agendas'

David Jensen/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward believes the 2018-19 Boston Celtics team fell short of expectations because the team had "too many agendas."

The Celtics had ample potential to succeed with All Star-caliber players in Hayward and Kyrie Irving, along with emerging talents in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. Despite a seemingly stacked roster, Boston fell short in the second round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Making an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Hayward said he believes the team got in its own way.

"In my eyes it was just, we all had too many agendas, and the agenda to win the whole thing was not the main one," Hayward said. "Not to blame anyone either, because I think it was all human nature."

Hayward believes each player had their own personal goal, and it led to losing focus on what was important.

"I mean, I'm coming back from, the last season I played I was an All Star, so, I'm trying to prove that I'm still an All Star," Hayward said. "Kyrie was hurt the year before, didn't miss the playoffs. So he's trying to prove this is still his team. Then you've got (Jayson Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) and Terry (Rozier) coming off where they're all starting, make it to the Eastern Conference Finals a year before. They're all trying to prove, like, 'We've arrived.'"

Aside from personal goals, Hayward also thinks having a roster with so much talent got in the way. With several capable scoring options playing in similar positions, it made it difficult for the Celtics to distribute the scoring evenly.

"We had probably eight players who had career highs over 40, who were all arguably in their prime," Hayward said. "The other problem is there were too many of us in the exact same position. We all needed the ball, we all rocked with the ball, we all needed the ball."

Despite coming up short in the playoffs, the Celtics put together a solid 49-33 season behind the duo of Hayward and Irving. That year was Irving's final year in Boston, though, as he left for the Brooklyn Nets that summer.