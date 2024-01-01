X

    Garrett Nussmeier Intrigues CFB Fans as LSU's QB1 for 2024 After Win vs. Wisconsin

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2024

    With Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels moving on, LSU might already have its starting quarterback for 2024.

    The No. 13 Tigers earned a 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Saturday, with Garrett Nussmeier playing a starring role in place of Daniels.

    The redshirt sophomore finished 31-of-45 for 395 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He out-dueled Badgers signal-caller Tanner Mordecai, who had 370 passing yards and three scores through the air.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    THAT'S A TOUCHDOWN<a href="https://twitter.com/Garrettnuss13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Garrettnuss13</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/iamchrishilton1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamchrishilton1</a> <a href="https://t.co/C5bI3YERZQ">pic.twitter.com/C5bI3YERZQ</a>

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    Nuss to Brian Thomas Jr. AGAIN<a href="https://twitter.com/Garrettnuss13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Garrettnuss13</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/BrianThomas_11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrianThomas_11</a> <br><br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/jtJ8gU1ZgB">pic.twitter.com/jtJ8gU1ZgB</a>

    Nussmeier's four-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. put LSU ahead with 3:08 on the clock.

    That was a lot of time for Wisconsin to find the game-winning score, especially since the Badgers had encountered little trouble moving up the field all day, going for 506 total yards.

    But three straight sacks forced a turnover on downs inside the final minute and allowed the Tigers to run out the clock.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    Defense called GAME‼️<br><br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/NXOXJUyrRA">pic.twitter.com/NXOXJUyrRA</a>

    The potential remains for LSU head coach Brian Kelly to add a quarterback through the transfer portal. After Monday, though, he might feel good heading into the offseason with Nussmeier as the QB1.

    Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247

    Another 10-win season for Brian Kelly and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a>. They'll return one of the best OLs in the country next year. Garrett Nussmeier waited his turn and will be one of the SEC's top signal-callers. They have <a href="https://twitter.com/247Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@247Sports</a> No. 8 recruiting class joining the roster. Could be a special class…

    Zach 🐷🎄 @zrau

    Every once in a while Garrett Nussmeier will uncork an artillery shot like that and you think "oh yeah, he was a blue chip kid, wasn't he."

    Koki Riley @KokiRiley

    Say what you want about Garrett Nussmeier, but he is undeniably a blast to watch. <a href="https://t.co/cjw4GLoCge">https://t.co/cjw4GLoCge</a>

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    Garrett Nussmeier is absolutely dealing <a href="https://t.co/WRIR9HjLOc">pic.twitter.com/WRIR9HjLOc</a>

    SEC Unfiltered @SECUnfiltered

    Safe to say after today's performance, Nussmeier is a CERTIFIED DUDE and the guy under center for the Bayou Bengals entering 2024. <a href="https://t.co/feGYrDhUQv">https://t.co/feGYrDhUQv</a>

    Zach @Sachh_17

    What a game. Mordecai played probably the best game he's ever played, left it all on the field. Nussmeier made the QB decision at LSU a lottttt more tough. Back and forth all game. That was absolutely ELECTRIC to watch.

    kennedi landry @kennlandry

    not sure how ✨good ✨ the garrett nussmeier era of lsu football will be, but it'll no doubt be entertaining and i'm here for it

    David Ubben @davidubben

    Very excited to see what becomes of the Garrett Nussmeier Experience in 2024.

    Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN

    Nussmeier settled in really nicely. <br><br>Run game will have to improve without having a mobile QB threat, but heck of a start vs an above average defense in his 1st start. <br><br>But won't mean anything unless LSU drastically improves their defense <a href="https://t.co/j6u435SGbY">https://t.co/j6u435SGbY</a>

    Cody Worsham @CodyWorsham

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NussBus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NussBus</a> full speed ahead <a href="https://t.co/FzfY0vvwLB">pic.twitter.com/FzfY0vvwLB</a>

    Tigers fans are bound to believe anything is possible after Daniels and Joe Burrow before him went on to win a Heisman in Baton Rouge.

    Daniels was a solid, if occasionally frustrating, starter prior the 2023 campaign, but nobody predicted the breakout he enjoyed. Burrow's rise was even more improbable after what had been a nondescript college career.

    LSU might benefit from Nussmeier's patience in backing up Daniels for the past two years. Putting him atop the early 2024 Heisman ballot is obviously a stretch. An All-SEC nod could be a reasonable target, and that might be enough for the program to achieve its aims.

    Assuming Kelly and his staff make the necessary improvements on defense, the 2024 season could be when the program gets into the College Football Playoff for the first time since he arrived.