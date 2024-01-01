Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence 'Day-to-Day' with Shoulder Injury, HC Doug Pederson Says

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains day-to-day due to a sprained right AC joint.

Pederson said Lawrence is "progressing well" with the injury, which kept him out of Sunday's 26-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.

C.J. Beathard started in his place and went 17-of-24 for 178 yards through the air. Travis Etienne Jr. had a big game on the ground, running for 102 yards and two scores, while the Jags defense limited Carolina to 124 total yards.

By improving to 9-7, Jacksonville remains in first place in the AFC South, but the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans have the same record heading into the final week of the regular season.

Missing Lawrence for a second consecutive game would obviously a blow for the offense and the team's wider hopes of clinching a division title.

In the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars at least have a favorable matchup.

Although Tennessee is only allowing a respectable 224.1 passing yards per game, it ranks 29th in opponent passer rating (97.6). Titans defenders have also intercepted a league-low four passes.