Washington State QB Cam Ward Declares for 2024 NFL Draft amid FSU, Miami Interest

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

After initially entering the transfer portal, Washington State quarterback Cam Ward announced Monday that he is instead entering the 2024 NFL draft.

Ward made the announcement in a brief video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

The 21-year-old from Lake Jackson, Texas, spent the past two seasons as Washington State's starter, and according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, he met with the University of Miami and Florida State last month while considering potential transfer options.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.