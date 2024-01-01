X

    Washington State QB Cam Ward Declares for 2024 NFL Draft amid FSU, Miami Interest

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2024

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 25: Cameron Ward #1 of the Washington State Cougars moves in the pocket during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    After initially entering the transfer portal, Washington State quarterback Cam Ward announced Monday that he is instead entering the 2024 NFL draft.

    Ward made the announcement in a brief video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Cameron Ward @Cameron7Ward

    … <a href="https://t.co/RbV2bxucqx">pic.twitter.com/RbV2bxucqx</a>

    The 21-year-old from Lake Jackson, Texas, spent the past two seasons as Washington State's starter, and according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, he met with the University of Miami and Florida State last month while considering potential transfer options.

