Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed Calls Out Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase After Win: 'Check the Stats'

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed responded to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's comments following the Chiefs' 25-17 win on Sunday.

"We had some words but you know...check the stats," Sneed said, per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News.

Kansas City's defense stifled Cincinnati's offense in the second half, allowing zero points. Quarterback Jake Browning threw for just 197 yards, taking six sacks in the process. Chase was his top target, although he finished with a mere 41 yards on three receptions.

Chase had called out Kansas City's secondary on Thursday, telling the media that he doesn't believe that the Chiefs have a "superstar on defense."

"I know what I see on paper and I know what I see in the game," Chase said. "That's why they double everybody. Because they can't do it one-on-one."

While he did call Sneed the "best player" on Kansas City's defense, the disparaging comments were likely bulletin board material for the Chiefs. The two got into a brief altercation during Sunday's contest, with Chase and defensive back Mike Edwards both picking up personal fouls.

The Bengals and Chiefs have formed one of the NFL's most prominent rivalries throughout the past few years, with both franchises meeting in the AFC Championship Game in each of the previous two postseasons. Cincinnati came out on top in 2021, while Kansas City got its revenge in 2022.