Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 Results

Some fans are engrossed in their favorite NFL team's pursuit of a playoff spot and a potential Lombardi Trophy.

Others, though, have seen their postseason prospects crash and burn and are now focused solely on this spring's NFL Draft and what it could mean to the future of their favorite franchise.

Is their team bad enough to be in play for a top prospect, like quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, or wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Week 17 in the NFL brought with it some clarity on the top of this May's draft order.

2024 Draft Order

Chicago Bears (via 2-14 Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders (4-12) New England Patriots (4-12) Arizona Cardinals (4-12) New York Giants (5-11) Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Tennesse Titans (5-11) New York Jets (6-10) Atlanta Falcons (7-9) Chicago Bears (7-9) Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) Green Bay Packers (7-8) Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

New Orleans Saints (8-8) Denver Broncos (8-8) Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

Arizona Cardinals (via 9-7 Houston Texans) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) Seattle Seahawks (8-8) Indianapolis Colts (9-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) Los Angeles Rams (9-7) Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) Detroit Lions (11-5) Houston Texans (via 11-5 Cleveland Browns) Miami Dolphins (11-5) Dallas Cowboys (11-5) San Francisco 49ers (12-4) Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Does Chicago Go QB?

The Chicago Bears possess the No. 1 overall pick in May's NFL Draft and an enormous decision to make: take Drake Maye or Caleb Williams and move on from Justin Fields or trade out of the spot and build around him?

Fields has played in only 12 games in 2023 and, while showing flashes of greatness, has still played inconsistently enough to make this a debate.

He has rushed for 630 yards and scored four touchdowns to go along with his 2,414 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air. He has also thrown nine interceptions, lost a fumble, and led an offense that was abysmal through the first half of the year.

Some of that is his fault and some of it is the coaching staff and front office for not giving him playmakers to lean on. Either way, there has been enough of a sample size for the team to form an idea of what they want to do in the draft.

Williams has been the consensus No. 1 for the last two years but a disappointing season for the USC Trojans, coupled with a solid year for Maye and the North Carolina Tarheels, has brought them closer together as potential picks in that spot.

Neither was as good as they were the previous season, but both have exhibited skills that make them appealing to front offices around the league. Do they dare mortgage their futures for a chance at either player?

Atlanta, New England, both New York teams, Arizona, Tennessee, and Washington are all teams that could be in the hunt for a signal-caller. Whether they have enough value to make the deal, or if the Bears are even willing to hear it, is the question.