Video: Colorado's Deion Sanders Shows Off Property Featuring Multiple Lakes

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders provided a peek behind the curtain as he took fans on a tour of one of his homes.

Well Off Media shared a video of Coach Prime going through some of his storage and riding around the property, which includes multiple lakes.

Sanders earned nearly $33.6 million during his Hall of Fame career in the NFL and another $13.2 million from playing baseball, and neither accounts for the additional millions he collected in endorsements through the years.

The 56-year-old obviously wasn't content to just enjoy the retired life, entering the college coaching ranks at Jackson State in 2020. Granted, he could add to his real estate portfolio thanks to the paychecks he's getting at Colorado.