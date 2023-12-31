Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Hires Tom Brady's Agent Don Yee amid NFL HC Rumors

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly hired an agent with strong NFL ties recently.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harbaugh hired agent Don Yee, who represents legendary New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and current Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, among others.

Harbaugh has been the head coach at his alma mater for the past nine seasons, but rumors and speculation have run rampant regarding him potentially returning to the NFL, and hiring Yee is likely to add even more fuel to the proverbial fire.

Although the Wolverines are undefeated and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, their 2023 season has been rife with controversy.

The season started with Harbaugh missing the first three games due to a self-imposed suspension related to alleged recruiting violations that took place during the NCAA's COVID-19 dead period.

Harbaugh was later suspended by the Big Ten for the final three games of the regular season due to an off-campus scouting and signal-stealing scandal.

After an investigation, Michigan staffer Connor Stalions resigned from his position in November. The investigation found that Stalions purchased tickets to games involving future Michigan opponents dating back to last season.

Stalions and other people who sat in the seats he purchased allegedly recorded the sidelines during games and later used the footage to decode signs, which violates NCAA rules.

The University of Michigan denied that Harbaugh knew about the sign stealing or had any involvement in it, but he was suspended nonetheless.

Harbaugh returned to the sidelines for Michigan's win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, and he will coach Monday's CFP semifinal against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Amid the controversy and the possibility of Michigan's football program receiving sanctions next season and beyond, multiple reports have linked Harbaugh to the NFL.

Most recently, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that the Los Angeles Chargers sent out "feelers" to Harbaugh following the firing of Brandon Staley:

Harbaugh is no stranger to the NFL head coaching ranks, as he coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011 through 2014.

He enjoyed tremendous success in San Francisco, going 44-19-1 with three playoff appearances. He also reached the NFC Championship Game three times and the Super Bowl once.

Because of his track record in the NFL and collegiately, Harbaugh figures to be the hottest head coaching candidate available this coming offseason if he is indeed open to an NFL return.