Michigan's Kris Jenkins on OSU's Cotton Bowl Loss: 'That Ain't the Team We Played'

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It doesn't seem like the Michigan Wolverines are taking any joy in Ohio State's bowl loss to Missouri.

Ohio State fell 14-3 to the Tigers Friday in the Cotton Bowl in a game that saw several Buckeyes regulars absent from their iconic scarlet, gray and white.

Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins acknowledged the missing pieces from Ohio State and was vocal about how that was not representative of the true Buckeyes team that Michigan defeated last month.

"I'm a hater, but that ain't the team we played against on 25th of November," Jenkins said, per Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. "It wasn't sad. But dang man. You feel me? Does that make sense? Your rival, y'all hate each other, but you want them to play good. But that was tough to watch."

The Buckeyes only managed a first-quarter field goal in the bowl game as the offense struggled without the likes of Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. True freshman Lincoln Kienholz was 6-of-17 for 86 yards and the offense struggled to handle the Tigers' defense.

The Buckeyes defense did limit Missouri's offense and kept it scoreless for three quarters but the Tigers pushed 14 points through in the final quarter to secure the victory and improve to 11-2.

Ohio State finished 11-2 as well in a season defined by a loss to Michigan for the third year in a row.