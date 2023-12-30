X

    2023 Orange Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Georgia vs. FSU Matchup

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 30, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: A detail view of signage before the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Two of the nation's top offenses will face off in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, with No. 6 Georgia taking on No. 5 Florida State in a battle between the ACC champion and the SEC runner-up.

    The Seminoles enter the contest with a perfect 13-0 record, while the Bulldogs are 12-1 with their lone defeat of the season coming against Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

    Check below for highlights as the matchup between the two elite programs goes down.

    2nd Quarter

    The Bulldogs continued to dissect Florida State's defense on the ground, with wide receiver Ladd McConkey taking a backwards pass 27 yards for a touchdown.

    Southeastern Conference @SEC

    MCCONKEY MAKIN' MAGIC 💨<a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> x 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/lJ8NGQUkZs">pic.twitter.com/lJ8NGQUkZs</a>

    Head coach Kirby Smart's squad went up 27-3 following a pair of quick scores at the start of the second quarter. Running back Daijun Edwards scampered into the end zone to put Georgia up by 18 points before a fumble by Florida State on the ensuing kickoff resulted in another touchdown.

    1st Quarter

    Georgia opened up the scoring as running back Kendall Milton rushed for a 15-yard touchdown with just over four minutes remaining in the opening period.

    Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball

    Drawing it up 🖊️<br><br>Watch live on ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOneOrangeBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOneOrangeBowl</a> <a href="https://t.co/b9bXp6WViI">pic.twitter.com/b9bXp6WViI</a>