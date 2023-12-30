2023 Orange Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Georgia vs. FSU Matchup

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Two of the nation's top offenses will face off in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, with No. 6 Georgia taking on No. 5 Florida State in a battle between the ACC champion and the SEC runner-up.

The Seminoles enter the contest with a perfect 13-0 record, while the Bulldogs are 12-1 with their lone defeat of the season coming against Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Check below for highlights as the matchup between the two elite programs goes down.

2nd Quarter

The Bulldogs continued to dissect Florida State's defense on the ground, with wide receiver Ladd McConkey taking a backwards pass 27 yards for a touchdown.

Head coach Kirby Smart's squad went up 27-3 following a pair of quick scores at the start of the second quarter. Running back Daijun Edwards scampered into the end zone to put Georgia up by 18 points before a fumble by Florida State on the ensuing kickoff resulted in another touchdown.

1st Quarter