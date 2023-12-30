Lane Kiffin Scores Peach Bowl Win over PSU as Fans Praise Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

This year's Peach Bowl goes to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 38-25 on Saturday in the 2023 Peach Bowl to finish the season 11-2, which marks the team's best finish to a season in the Kiffin era.

It is also the first time in program history that the Rebs have posted an 11-win season.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was excellent in the victory, completing 25 of 40 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards and one score.

Dart's top target was tight end Caden Prieskorn, who caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Quinshon Judkins also caught a touchdown pass, and Tre Harris finished with seven catches for 134 yards.

While players like Prieskorn impressed, it was Dart who facilitated on offense to help the Rebels secure the victory, and college football fans praised the 20-year-old for a tremendous performance:

Dart began his college career at USC before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 season.

The 2023 campaign marked Dart's second as Ole Miss' starting quarterback, and he did not disappoint. He entered Saturday's game having completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,985 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 375 yards and seven scores.