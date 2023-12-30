X

CFB

    Lane Kiffin Scores Peach Bowl Win over PSU as Fans Praise Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart

    Erin WalshDecember 30, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels reacts before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
    Alex Slitz/Getty Images

    This year's Peach Bowl goes to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

    The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 38-25 on Saturday in the 2023 Peach Bowl to finish the season 11-2, which marks the team's best finish to a season in the Kiffin era.

    It is also the first time in program history that the Rebs have posted an 11-win season.

    Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was excellent in the victory, completing 25 of 40 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards and one score.

    Ole Miss Football @OleMissFB

    Trick playyyyyyy<br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/z0eo20ulDf">pic.twitter.com/z0eo20ulDf</a>

    Ole Miss Football @OleMissFB

    Easy six 😮‍💨<a href="https://twitter.com/JaxsonDart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaxsonDart</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/cpkorn12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cpkorn12</a><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/muFuh1TQux">pic.twitter.com/muFuh1TQux</a>

    Ole Miss Football @OleMissFB

    Have a day <a href="https://twitter.com/cpkorn12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cpkorn12</a>! Second TD for the Rebel TE. 😳<br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/SEhYWn5AYL">pic.twitter.com/SEhYWn5AYL</a>

    Ole Miss Football @OleMissFB

    ➕✌️<a href="https://twitter.com/JaxsonDart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaxsonDart</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/cpkorn12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cpkorn12</a> <a href="https://t.co/nIysRfUKG6">pic.twitter.com/nIysRfUKG6</a>

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Jaxson Dart's eyeblack is inspired by Anakin Skywalker. <br><br>A man of culture who appreciates the prequels. <a href="https://t.co/YUIQF5SLkJ">https://t.co/YUIQF5SLkJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/OnvgryBLHY">pic.twitter.com/OnvgryBLHY</a>

    Dart's top target was tight end Caden Prieskorn, who caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

    Running back Quinshon Judkins also caught a touchdown pass, and Tre Harris finished with seven catches for 134 yards.

    While players like Prieskorn impressed, it was Dart who facilitated on offense to help the Rebels secure the victory, and college football fans praised the 20-year-old for a tremendous performance:

    Kendra Middleton @KenniMiddleton

    I have been saying Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss were underrated AF. Maybe now people will start believing it 🤌🏼

    WA🅾️Ⓜ️ @WAOM_

    Jaxson Dart is as TOUGH as they come<br><br>The definition of a WARRIOR<br><br>Given the circumstances, this has been his BEST game as a Reb 📈 <a href="https://t.co/3BmBYfEb6g">pic.twitter.com/3BmBYfEb6g</a>

    Jackson Payne @jackson5payne

    Where can I place a Jaxson Dart 2024 Heisman futures bet?

    Anand Nanduri @NanduriNFL

    Jaxson Dart: ball player <a href="https://t.co/tpU5TNU9Ve">https://t.co/tpU5TNU9Ve</a>

    Jordan Gomez ✝️ @Jordan_Gomez11

    Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins and Lane Kiffin are absolutely cooking them boys

    CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_

    Jaxson Dart starting his Heisman campaign for next year early 👀

    T-FrankOn3 @ThomasFrankCarr

    Jaxson Dart's ball placement is 🤌

    michael pirre @qbcoach18

    Jaxson Dart is Legit

    Skeet @Speaker_BoXxX2

    I think Jaxson Dart will be a solid QB1 in the NFL soon.

    Matthew Soprano @MatthewASoprano

    Is it too early to say that Jaxson Dart is the 2024 Heisman favorite?

    Orville Tootenbacher @FLASHBackWade3

    Very impressed with Jaxson Dart<br><br>In a draft (2025) that the QB board is wide open def one to watch<br><br>Ole Miss gonna be very very good next year

    Dart began his college career at USC before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 season.

    The 2023 campaign marked Dart's second as Ole Miss' starting quarterback, and he did not disappoint. He entered Saturday's game having completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,985 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 375 yards and seven scores.

    With how Dart played on Saturday, he put the entire college football landscape on notice ahead of what could be a Heisman-worthy 2024 campaign.