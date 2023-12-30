Report: Colorado DC Charles Kelly Expected to Leave Deion Sanders for Job at Auburn

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Deion Sanders will be in the market for a new defensive coordinator this offseason.

Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported that Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly would be leaving the Buffaloes to take a job on the defensive staff at Auburn.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported that he would likely become the co-defensive coordinator for Auburn alongside incumbent coordinator Ron Roberts. Kelly played at Auburn from 1986-89 and had coached at Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State before joining the Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season.

His departure means that both Buffaloes coordinator positions are vacant following the 2023 season as offensive coordinator Sean Lewis left to become the head coach of San Diego State.

Colorado went 4-8 in 2023, which was a three-win improvement from 2022. It was Sanders' first year with the program and while there were some growing pains, the program appears set to improve going forward as it enters the Big 12.