Report: Colorado DC Charles Kelly Expected to Leave Deion Sanders for Job at Auburn

Report: Colorado DC Charles Kelly Expected to Leave Deion Sanders for Job at AuburnDecember 30, 2023
Deion Sanders will be in the market for a new defensive coordinator this offseason.
Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported that Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly would be leaving the Buffaloes to take a job on the defensive staff at Auburn.
Matt Zenitz @mzenitz
Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is expected to leave the Buffs for a job on the defensive staff at Auburn, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/247Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@247Sports</a>.<br><br>Before Colorado, Kelly worked at Alabama and Tennessee and as a defensive coordinator at Florida State.<a href="https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5">https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5</a> <a href="https://t.co/TV7LkYErXx">pic.twitter.com/TV7LkYErXx</a>
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported that he would likely become the co-defensive coordinator for Auburn alongside incumbent coordinator Ron Roberts. Kelly played at Auburn from 1986-89 and had coached at Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State before joining the Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season.
His departure means that both Buffaloes coordinator positions are vacant following the 2023 season as offensive coordinator Sean Lewis left to become the head coach of San Diego State.
Colorado went 4-8 in 2023, which was a three-win improvement from 2022. It was Sanders' first year with the program and while there were some growing pains, the program appears set to improve going forward as it enters the Big 12.
The Buffaloes' defense was an issue in 2023 as it surrendered more than 30 points seven times and ranked 127th of 130 teams in total defense. Still, the unit has some solid playmakers like Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders, and the job should be an intriguing one for prospective coaches.