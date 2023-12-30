Texas' Arch Manning Denies Exit Rumors: 'I Haven't Looked into Transferring at All'

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arch Manning appears poised to stay put with the Texas Longhorns.

The freshman quarterback has sat behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy throughout his freshman season and could once again back up Ewers next season. However, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the program on Saturday when speaking to reporters ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

"Obviously there's always rumors, especially nowadays. I haven't looked into transferring at all," Manning said, per Nick Kosko of On3.com. "I'm just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I've always wanted to."

Manning was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports and committed to the Longhorns over schools like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. He is the nephew of former NFL star quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

He's appeared in one game for the Longhorns in 2023, going 2-of-5 for 30 yards against Texas Tech in mop-up duty. He redshirted this season, which means he will retain four years of eligibility.

If he were to sit behind Ewers once again next season, he would still have three more years to potentially start and would also be older and more experienced by the time he takes snaps as the unquestioned starter.

He also will feature as Texas' backup quarterback during this year's College Football Playoff after Murphy transferred to Duke.