NBA Rumors: RJ Barrett Sees Raptors 'as a Great Option' After Knicks Trade

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

New Raptors forward RJ Barrett is ready for his Toronto homecoming.

Barrett, who was included in the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the New York Knicks on Saturday, "sees Toronto as a great option," according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Barrett "loves New York and loved the idea of remaining in New York," according to Begley. However, the veteran is a Toronto native, a big part of the Canadian national team and now gets the rare opportunity to play for his hometown team.

That said, it's no surprise he's intrigued by the opportunity to suit up for the Raptors.

The Knicks selected Barrett third overall in the 2019 draft out of Duke and he emerged as a solid offensive contributor for the franchise. Through 26 games this season, the 23-year-old is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from deep.

After putting up career numbers during the 2021-22 season—20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 70 games—the Knicks awarded Barrett with a four-year extension worth up to $120 million.

Barrett is under contract through the 2026-27 season and now figures to be a big piece of Toronto's impending rebuild alongside Scottie Barnes.

Pascal Siakam has been included in numerous trade rumors this winter as he's set to hit free agency after the 2023-24 season, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the franchise will continue to explore trades involving the veteran.

The Raptors will be back in action on Saturday against the 2-29 Detroit Pistons, though the trade still needs to be processed by the league office. It's possible he could suit up when Toronto hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.