Report: OG Anunoby Traded to Knicks from Raptors for RJ Barrett, Quickley, Picks

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Toronto Raptors reportedly agreed to trade forward OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Anunoby, 26, spent his first six-plus seasons in Toronto. He is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range.

A prototypical 3-and-D wing, Anunoby became coveted by several teams as soon as the Raptors began seriously exploring his market. Toronto is in the midst of a roster retooling after firing head coach Nick Nurse and allowing Fred VanVleet to leave in free agency.

It's unlikely Anunoby will be the only Raptors star on the move this season. Pascal Siakam will also undoubtedly draw interest in the trade market as he's also slated to be a free agent over the summer.

It's worth noting there's likely some remorse from the Toronto front office that the team did not act sooner in making a deal. Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star reported the Raptors once turned down an offer of three future first-round picks for Anunoby.

In that sense, the Knicks may have landed a steal. Anunoby's production has plateaued from an offensive perspective, but he's been viewed as a player who could flourish with greater opportunity. Ever since his NBA debut in 2017, Anunoby has consistently been a tertiary figure in the offense rather than a focal point.

New York will likely hand him some added responsibility alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

This move also signals the Knicks' latest attempt to move into the NBA's elite. New York has long pursued a massive addition to the roster, being linked to names such as Donovan Mitchell and Joel Embiid, among others.

New York is adding Anunoby to a squad that is currently seventh in the East with a 17-14 record. Coming off of last year's second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Miami Heat, New York is hoping that Anunoby is the missing piece that can help it contend with the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.