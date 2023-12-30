Raiders Rumors: Antonio Pierce Believed to Be 'Well-Positioned' to Land HC Job

Raiders Rumors: Antonio Pierce Believed to Be 'Well-Positioned' to Land HC JobDecember 30, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce is making quite the case to become the team's next full-time head coach.
In an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Pierce has put himself in a solid position to secure the job going forward.
"There are a lot of people around the league who believe he has well-positioned himself to potentially get this job full time," Fowler said. "Mark Davis, the owner, went though the interim coach a few years ago, Rich Bisaccia. He did well, they didn't hire him, maybe this is the time."
