Raiders Fans Demand Antonio Pierce as Full-Time HC After Win over Mahomes, Chiefs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 16 Christmas matchup without their top running back and sporting low playoff hopes against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, a team that had defeated them in the last six matchups.

Against all odds, the Raiders came to play and secured a key victory.

The Raiders held on to take down the Chiefs 20-14, improving the team's record and staying alive in the AFC playoff hunt. The win avenged a 31-17 loss from just two weeks ago and even kept the team alive in the hunt for the division title.

This came despite a pretty lackluster effort on offense, as the team produced just 205 yards and failed to score a single touchdown. Aidan O'Connell went 9-of-21 for 62 yards but notably did not commit a turnover.

Zamir White stepped up with Josh Jacobs (quad) out injured, going for 145 yards on 22 carries, including several major runs on the final drive that sealed the victory.

The real catalyst of the victory was the defense, which produced two turnovers that resulted in defensive touchdowns.

However, the biggest winner of the day may have been Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Monday was a signature win for Pierce, who is contending to become the team's next full-time head coach.

Fans on social media agreed with Romo and demanded Pierce have the interim tag removed after the season.

The win improves Pierce to 4-3 on the season since taking over for the fired Josh McDaniels. If Las Vegas were to win out, the team would finish above .500 despite a 3-5 start.

This isn't the first time the Raiders have had a dilemma like this, as Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs following Jon Gruden's dismissal during the 2021 season. Bisaccia was not hired on a full-time basis, as the job went to McDaniels, but Pierce may present an opportunity for the franchise to right that wrong.