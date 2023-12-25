Raiders Fans Demand Antonio Pierce as Full-Time HC After Win over Mahomes, Chiefs

Raiders Fans Demand Antonio Pierce as Full-Time HC After Win over Mahomes, ChiefsDecember 25, 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 16 Christmas matchup without their top running back and sporting low playoff hopes against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, a team that had defeated them in the last six matchups.
Against all odds, the Raiders came to play and secured a key victory.
'Tis the damn season.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsKC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/X39m2TugXM">pic.twitter.com/X39m2TugXM</a>
The Raiders held on to take down the Chiefs 20-14, improving the team's record and staying alive in the AFC playoff hunt. The win avenged a 31-17 loss from just two weeks ago and even kept the team alive in the hunt for the division title.
This came despite a pretty lackluster effort on offense, as the team produced just 205 yards and failed to score a single touchdown. Aidan O'Connell went 9-of-21 for 62 yards but notably did not commit a turnover.
Zamir White stepped up with Josh Jacobs (quad) out injured, going for 145 yards on 22 carries, including several major runs on the final drive that sealed the victory.
The real catalyst of the victory was the defense, which produced two turnovers that resulted in defensive touchdowns.
However, the biggest winner of the day may have been Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Monday was a signature win for Pierce, who is contending to become the team's next full-time head coach.
Fans on social media agreed with Romo and demanded Pierce have the interim tag removed after the season.
Im not a fan of defensive head coaches but Antonio Pierce embodies the old Oakland Raiders way. Dudes as Cali as it gets w SB experience<br><br>Wouldnt shock me if he ended up changing the culture and getting the Raiders out of this slump the same way Dan Campbell did for the Lions.
Watching this game has nothing to do with my team or playoff positions.<br><br>I just want to see Antonio Pierce win and get this Raiders head coach spot because he brought a new energy and passion to this team. <a href="https://t.co/89ACIKJAoe">pic.twitter.com/89ACIKJAoe</a>
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> defense has played well for most of the season. <br><br>Now, you're seeing more swagger and confidence in that unit's play with Antonio Pierce coaching the team.<br><br>Pierce talked about that swagger as part of Raider football.<br><br>Jack Jones showing it in spades.
What sticks out to me is what <a href="https://twitter.com/tracywolfson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tracywolfson</a> reported at the beginning of the game—That Antonio Pierce said the Chiefs were worn out and he wanted the Raiders to make this a violent game to take advantage of that.<br><br>That the Raiders carried the plan out like this says something.
The win improves Pierce to 4-3 on the season since taking over for the fired Josh McDaniels. If Las Vegas were to win out, the team would finish above .500 despite a 3-5 start.
This isn't the first time the Raiders have had a dilemma like this, as Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs following Jon Gruden's dismissal during the 2021 season. Bisaccia was not hired on a full-time basis, as the job went to McDaniels, but Pierce may present an opportunity for the franchise to right that wrong.
Until then, Las Vegas will look to finish the season strong, with games against the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos rounding out the regular season slate.