    Raiders Fans Demand Antonio Pierce as Full-Time HC After Win over Mahomes, Chiefs

    Jack MurrayDecember 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders watches a video reply during the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 16 Christmas matchup without their top running back and sporting low playoff hopes against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, a team that had defeated them in the last six matchups.

    Against all odds, the Raiders came to play and secured a key victory.

    Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders

    'Tis the damn season.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsKC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/X39m2TugXM">pic.twitter.com/X39m2TugXM</a>

    The Raiders held on to take down the Chiefs 20-14, improving the team's record and staying alive in the AFC playoff hunt. The win avenged a 31-17 loss from just two weeks ago and even kept the team alive in the hunt for the division title.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    The Raiders are ALIVE in the AFC WEST <a href="https://t.co/nmbsXXTbkv">pic.twitter.com/nmbsXXTbkv</a>

    This came despite a pretty lackluster effort on offense, as the team produced just 205 yards and failed to score a single touchdown. Aidan O'Connell went 9-of-21 for 62 yards but notably did not commit a turnover.

    Zamir White stepped up with Josh Jacobs (quad) out injured, going for 145 yards on 22 carries, including several major runs on the final drive that sealed the victory.

    Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders

    RUNNING WITH A PURPOSE 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsKC</a> | 📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/593gDwhIDx">pic.twitter.com/593gDwhIDx</a>

    The real catalyst of the victory was the defense, which produced two turnovers that resulted in defensive touchdowns.

    Raiders Fans Demand Antonio Pierce as Full-Time HC After Win over Mahomes, Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders

    BIG MAN TUDDY!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsKC</a> | 📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/JZ9ma56Pyc">pic.twitter.com/JZ9ma56Pyc</a>

    Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders

    JACK JONES. PICK 6!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsKC</a> | 📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/bbgBQLORn6">pic.twitter.com/bbgBQLORn6</a>

    However, the biggest winner of the day may have been Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Monday was a signature win for Pierce, who is contending to become the team's next full-time head coach.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    "I think he should be the head coach next year." - Tony Romo on Antonio Pierce <a href="https://t.co/FDnxRmvCoT">pic.twitter.com/FDnxRmvCoT</a>

    Fans on social media agreed with Romo and demanded Pierce have the interim tag removed after the season.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    That's a huge win for Antonio Pierce. Hard to see how they don't give him the job next year.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Antonio Pierce might be winning himself a job here.

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Could be a life-changing quarter here for Antonio Pierce. A win at Arrowhead may just get him the full-time job.

    Bradley Locker @Bradley_Locker

    He might not be the flashiest hire but I have no idea how the Raiders don't hire Antonio Pierce as their next HC

    Dave Rappoccio @DrawPlayDave

    I like Antonio Pierce as a coach because he doesn't talk like one, no other coach is gonna tell the halftime reporter that they "gotta squeeze em by the throat"<br><br>He still talks like a player

    Łunaticø @LakeShow4Life9

    Basically <br><br>Keep Antonio Pierce<br>Get a new QB<br>Pray no team hires Pat Graham as their HC

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Antonio Pierce has done a great job taking over the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> . Has to be given real consideration for the full time gig

    Dan Treacy @DanTreacyASN

    The Raiders have 4 defensive touchdowns in their last 4 quarters. Have to believe Antonio Pierce is keeping that job.

    Ron Stewart @RonStewart_

    Im not a fan of defensive head coaches but Antonio Pierce embodies the old Oakland Raiders way. Dudes as Cali as it gets w SB experience<br><br>Wouldnt shock me if he ended up changing the culture and getting the Raiders out of this slump the same way Dan Campbell did for the Lions.

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    This Raiders defense alone might get Antonio Pierce hired

    FB_Helmet_Guy @FB_Helmet_Guy

    I'm a big fan of Antonio Pierce, seems like a great guy to play for and hope he gets to keep the job next season. He's a night and day difference from the sully, unlikeable Josh McDaniels. <a href="https://t.co/r1EtF8rntw">pic.twitter.com/r1EtF8rntw</a>

    Frank Schwab @YahooSchwab

    If you think about it, it's absolutely astonishing how much better of a head coach Antonio Pierce is than the guy they fired. Totally different team.

    Austin Gayle @austingayle_

    raiders are so back super bowl antonio pierce max contract

    Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> playing with a noticeable physicality under Antonio Pierce, something of which the front office/ownership will take notice.

    Bernard Oliver @boliver36

    Watching this game has nothing to do with my team or playoff positions.<br><br>I just want to see Antonio Pierce win and get this Raiders head coach spot because he brought a new energy and passion to this team. <a href="https://t.co/89ACIKJAoe">pic.twitter.com/89ACIKJAoe</a>

    Charles James II @CJDeuce_

    I really hope Antonio Pierce keeps the Raiders job he's earned it for this teams turnaround since he's took over

    shan 🤷🏿‍♀️ @SlickMoufShan

    Antonio Pierce has absolutely earned that HC position… <a href="https://t.co/zsTQG2XHyE">pic.twitter.com/zsTQG2XHyE</a>

    Moe Moton @MoeMoton

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> defense has played well for most of the season. <br><br>Now, you're seeing more swagger and confidence in that unit's play with Antonio Pierce coaching the team.<br><br>Pierce talked about that swagger as part of Raider football.<br><br>Jack Jones showing it in spades.

    JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS

    Win or lose it's remarkable how much Antonio Pierce has turned around this Raiders team.

    Kelvin Harmon @_HarmonK

    Antonio Pierce deserves to be a head coach in this league

    Parish Sharkey @DaOne_PShark

    Remove that interim tag off Antonio Pierce expeditiously

    Matt Reynoldson @Matt_Reynoldson

    I don't think Mahomes could've possibly played a worse game. This is something.<br><br>Antonio Pierce needs a strong look for the Raiders head coaching job.

    Beyond 716 @beyond716

    Antonio Pierce is changing the culture of the Las Vegas Raiders. I am absolutely sold he is the real deal.

    mear @tuhmear

    Antonio Pierce, YOU ARE COTY! Man winning games without a QB! Respect him!

    #NoMusicNoIntro (#FireDennisAllen) @askmetostay323

    If Mark Davis doesn't make Antonio Pierce the HC, he deserves whatever he gets.

    Stephen Pliaconis @CoachPlycon

    I've been saying it for weeks. Antonio Pierce should be the next Raiders HC. The defense has been showing up since he took over. I think he could bring Dan Campbell like results to the poverty Raiders franchise

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    What sticks out to me is what <a href="https://twitter.com/tracywolfson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tracywolfson</a> reported at the beginning of the game—That Antonio Pierce said the Chiefs were worn out and he wanted the Raiders to make this a violent game to take advantage of that.<br><br>That the Raiders carried the plan out like this says something.

    The win improves Pierce to 4-3 on the season since taking over for the fired Josh McDaniels. If Las Vegas were to win out, the team would finish above .500 despite a 3-5 start.

    This isn't the first time the Raiders have had a dilemma like this, as Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs following Jon Gruden's dismissal during the 2021 season. Bisaccia was not hired on a full-time basis, as the job went to McDaniels, but Pierce may present an opportunity for the franchise to right that wrong.

    Until then, Las Vegas will look to finish the season strong, with games against the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos rounding out the regular season slate.