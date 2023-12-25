Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs out vs. Chiefs with Quad Injury, Illness

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs for their Christmas Day matchup.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Jacobs won't suit up for the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a lingering quad injury and an illness.

Las Vegas will be rolling with Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden as the available tailbacks for the game.

Jacobs has played 13 games in 2023, logging 805 yards on 233 carries and six touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 296 yards.

Those numbers lag behind his 2022 totals when he had a league-high 1,653 rushing yards, but he remains a threat to eclipse 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career if he strings some solid performances together.

White, Abdullah and Bolden have combined for just 51 carries for 222 yards while scoring two touchdowns. Monday presents an opportunity for the depth to showcase what it can do against a difficult divisional opponent.