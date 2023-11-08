Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels' 'People Skills' and 'Culture' Played Role in Firing

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The demanding environment created by Josh McDaniels reportedly played a role in his firing from the position of head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, sources indicated that McDaniels' people skills and the culture he put in place were the "primary issues" that led to his termination.

Fowler added that some players felt "overworked" and voiced their concerns to owner Mark Davis in a team meeting, which ultimately resulted in the decision to part ways with McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

While McDaniels signed a six-year contract with the Raiders in January 2022, he didn't even make it through two full seasons before his firing.

On the heels of the Raiders going 10-7 and reaching the playoffs in 2021 under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders hired McDaniels, and went a disappointing 6-11 in 2022 despite the acquisition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.

That led to a tumultuous offseason that saw Vegas move on from quarterback Derek Carr and replace him with Jimmy Garoppolo, which was widely viewed as a lateral move at best.

The Raiders went 3-5 under McDaniels this season before his firing, giving him an overall record of 9-16 with the Raiders.

McDaniels had one previous head coaching opportunity with the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010, going 11-17 before getting fired 12 games into his second season.

The 47-year-old McDaniels' greatest coaching success came as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots from 2006 to 2008 and 2012 to 2021. During his two stints in New England, McDaniels became a six-time Super Bowl champion.

McDaniels has been replaced in Las Vegas on an interim basis by Antonio Pierce, who led the Raiders to a huge win in his first game as head coach this past weekend.

Pierce's first order of business was to bench Garoppolo for rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell, and it paid instant dividends, as the Raiders decimated the New York Giants by a 30-6 score to improve to 4-5 on the year.

The Raiders looking so energized and locked in against the Giants arguably did not reflect well on McDaniels and the system he had in place.