    Tyrese Maxey Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Hold Off Rockets Without Joel Embiid

    Julia StumbaughDecember 30, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball around Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on December 29, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    With Joel Embiid sidelined for a third straight game by an ankle injury, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a big game from Tyrese Maxey to defeat the Houston Rockets Friday night.

    They got one.

    Maxey recorded the third 40-point game of his career as the Sixers claimed a 130-127 victory over the Rockets.

    NBA @NBA

    Tyrese Maxey has 42 PTS 🔥<br><br>Sixers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/aBaiQr7K9B">https://t.co/aBaiQr7K9B</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vg8KOfaWd9">pic.twitter.com/Vg8KOfaWd9</a>

    Maxey's performance helped the Sixers earn a regulation win despite trailing by seven points heading into the fourth quarter.

    He finished the night with 42 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, where he went 13-for-26. The guard also shot 14-for-15 from the free throw line.

    Fans were impressed by the fourth-year player's ability to step up in Embiid's absence.

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    Tyrese Maxey has 31 points with 9 mins left in Q3 👀 <a href="https://t.co/MQ8va76dvh">pic.twitter.com/MQ8va76dvh</a>

    Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf

    Over the past 9 days, Tyrese Maxey has played three top-5 defenses and is averaging 33.3 points on 63.7% TS in those games

    Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon @TrillBroDude

    Maxey's finishing has been absolutely wild the last few weeks

    Zach Harper @talkhoops

    I'm shocked Tyrese Maxey has 40 tonight because it feels like he has 60

    The performance led 76ers fans to call for Maxey to earn an invitation to Indianapolis this February with his first career All-Star nomination.

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    Tyrese Maxey tonight in a W against Houston:<br><br>- 42 Points<br>- 4 Assists<br>- 4 Rebounds<br><br>He's not just an All-Star this season, he's a starting All-Star. If there was any doubt, tonight should clear that right up. The kid plays the game with such joy. A certified star in Philadelphia. <a href="https://t.co/XuRhic1yqz">pic.twitter.com/XuRhic1yqz</a>

    Brooklyn @Brookie425

    If you're reading this Tyrese Maxey should be an All-Star. If you're not reading this Tyrese Maxey should be an All-Star.

    Other fans lamented the fact that the Sixers were able to get Maxey with a draft pick as low as the 21st selection of the 2020 draft.

    Ghost of Toyotathon Sales Event Past @PanasonicDX4500

    Building a franchise in the NBA relies on talent assessment, roster management, knowing when to buy low/sell high on assets, finding a way to juggle competing now with building for the future, etc., but a huge part of it is also "be lucky and have Tyrese Maxey to fall to 21"

    Chris OIIey @chrisoIIey

    It's insane that the greatest basketball player to ever live (Tyrese Maxey) fell to 21 (twenty-one) in the draft

    The Sixers will provide an update on Embiid's status before the team's Saturday road game against the Chicago Bulls.

    If the six-time All-Star remains sidelined, the 76ers will hope Maxey can continue at his current blistering pace. The guard has racked up more than 30 points in three of the Sixers' last five games.