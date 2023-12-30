Tyrese Maxey Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Hold Off Rockets Without Joel Embiid

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With Joel Embiid sidelined for a third straight game by an ankle injury, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a big game from Tyrese Maxey to defeat the Houston Rockets Friday night.

They got one.

Maxey recorded the third 40-point game of his career as the Sixers claimed a 130-127 victory over the Rockets.

Maxey's performance helped the Sixers earn a regulation win despite trailing by seven points heading into the fourth quarter.

He finished the night with 42 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, where he went 13-for-26. The guard also shot 14-for-15 from the free throw line.

Fans were impressed by the fourth-year player's ability to step up in Embiid's absence.

The performance led 76ers fans to call for Maxey to earn an invitation to Indianapolis this February with his first career All-Star nomination.

Other fans lamented the fact that the Sixers were able to get Maxey with a draft pick as low as the 21st selection of the 2020 draft.

The Sixers will provide an update on Embiid's status before the team's Saturday road game against the Chicago Bulls.