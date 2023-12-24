X

NBA

    76ers' Joel Embiid Out for Christmas Day Game vs. Heat With Sprained Ankle Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 24, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss his team's Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle, per the official NBA injury report.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic as well as ESPN's Tim Bontemps offered more information:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Embiid did not travel to Miami and will miss Monday's Christmas Day game vs. Heat, source says. He is undergoing daily treatment and his status is undetermined for Wednesday in Orlando. <a href="https://t.co/ltsI0Aka1a">https://t.co/ltsI0Aka1a</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Embiid hurt his right ankle in Friday's win over Toronto.<br><br>He hasn't been ruled out yet for Wednesday's game against Orlando. <a href="https://t.co/GhyrUwUiF7">https://t.co/GhyrUwUiF7</a>

    No player in the NBA is hotter right now than Embiid, who has averaged 40.2 points on 60.6 percent shooting and 12.6 rebounds in his last nine games. Philadelphia has gone 8-1 in that span to improve to 20-8.

    Embiid has only missed three games this season. He sat the 76ers' Nov. 22 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left hip soreness. He also sat a Nov. 29 matchup at the New Orleans Pelicans and a Dec. 1 game at the Boston Celtics with an illness. Philadelphia lost all three matchups.

    Without Embiid, the 76ers should turn to Paul Reed at the 5.

    Reed, who signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet last offseason to remain in Philadelphia, has posted 5.0 points on 57.7 percent shooting and 4.4 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.

    He notably replaced Embiid in the starting lineup during last year's playoffs when the starter suffered a sprained right knee. Reed averaged 10.0 points on 57.1 percent shooting and 14.0 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game in two starts.

    Embiid's next chance to return will be Wednesday at the Orlando Magic.