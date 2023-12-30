Washington's Bralen Trice Calls out 'Disrespect' amid CFP Underdog Status vs. Texas

Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The Washington Huskies are four-point underdogs to the Texas Longhorns in their looming College Football Playoff semifinal matchup despite the team earning the CFP's No. 2 seed after posting a 13-0 record and winning the Pac-12.

Regarding that underdog status, Washington defensive end Bralen Trice had this to say.

"I think it's crazy," Trice told reporters Friday, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

"Just the level of disrespect we get, I can't really understand it, but it helps us because it makes us have our backs against the wall as we go into these games, ready to play even harder because we are the underdogs. You don't take anything for granted out there. We're grateful to be in the position we're at because of the hard work we put in. We can be the underdog. We can be on top, and we'll come out with the win."

Texas posted an excellent resume as well thanks to a 12-1 record and a Big 12 title. The Longhorns are also the only team to defeat No. 4 Alabama, the SEC champions, this year.

Still, Washington has worn the underdog label multiple times. The Huskies were slight underdogs on the road to Oregon State but pulled out a 22-20 victory. But then they were huge 9.5-point underdogs to Oregon for the Pac-12 title game and won 34-31.