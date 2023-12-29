X

CFB

    Steve Angeli Has Notre Dame Fans Hyped for 2024 After Sun Bowl Win vs. Oregon State

    Erin WalshDecember 29, 2023

    EL PASO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Running back Jadarian Price #24 and quarterback Steve Angeli #18 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate after the Irish scored a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oregon State Beavers at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 29, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
    Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    Should the Notre Dame Fighting Irish start Steve Angeli over Duke transfer Riley Leonard in 2024?

    Angeli led the Fighting Irish to a 40-8 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Friday in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in what was a strong performance for the signal-caller who backed up Sam Hartman all year.

    With Hartman opting out of the Sun Bowl ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, Angeli completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the win, in addition to rushing for 27 yards on three carries.

    Wide receiver Jordan Faison was Angeli's top target, catching five passes for 115 yards and one score. Jayden Thomas and Jeremiyah Love also caught touchdown passes and Jadarian Price and Chase Ketterer rushed for scores.

    Following Angeli's performance, Notre Dame fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, hyped him up as the program's next starter:

    John Kearney @jkearney1331

    Angeli looks phenomenal, next year could be fun

    Mateo Estling @mateoestling

    Angeli HAS to start somewhere next year

    Steve Angeli Has Notre Dame Fans Hyped for 2024 After Sun Bowl Win vs. Oregon State
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ryan Poles please make the right move @CaptainCody35

    This Angeli dude can PLAY

    Anthony @Tony_Fuller

    Angeli has won me over. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NDFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NDFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/f1VLXV32UF">pic.twitter.com/f1VLXV32UF</a>

    Ti 💸 @TilerReese

    Feel like Angeli should have had some more playing time earlier! Trust him more against NAVY!!

    Aidan Joly @ByAidanJoly

    Steve Angeli has gotta be QB1 next year, he's been balling out today

    Caleb @OldManCaleb

    ANGELI IS THE FUTURE <a href="https://t.co/lpfoGsmyXM">pic.twitter.com/lpfoGsmyXM</a>

    Blaze Davis @blazed1492

    Notre Dame offense looks way better with Angeli at QB

    Nick Vipperman @NickVipperman

    Notre Dame probably should have just started Steve Angeli all year.

    David @fivestarsforme

    Steve Angeli and the offense are cooking today! I don't even wanna see Riley Leonard under center as the starter come next season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotreDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NotreDame</a>

    Nick Martin @themicknartin

    I think I've been more impressed with Steve Angeli than I was Miller Moss honestly.

    Philip G OFD @Philip__G

    Angeli has been great in the zone read. Hartman never kept it, even when the read was there, which was always weird to me.

    S8N👿 @the_jc2

    Angeli has really solidified his future as a starter for ND man I like this kid game fr <a href="https://t.co/VDifxpWyUc">https://t.co/VDifxpWyUc</a>

    Rockne's House @Rockneshouse

    A lot to be positive about heading into the off season. The biggest question will be with Riley Leonard transferring in is Steve Angeli going to hang around or will he transfer? His stock is 📈 after today's performance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a>

    Given Angeli's performance in the Sun Bowl, it's reasonable to believe he and Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame from Duke after spending the 2023 season with the Blue Devils, will engage in a quarterback competition ahead of the 2024 season.

    However, Angeli could also opt to transfer after the Fighting Irish landed Leonard via the portal.

    Only time will tell what the future holds for Notre Dame on offense, and we could get a little more clarity with the team's season having officially come to an end.