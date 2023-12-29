Steve Angeli Has Notre Dame Fans Hyped for 2024 After Sun Bowl Win vs. Oregon State

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Should the Notre Dame Fighting Irish start Steve Angeli over Duke transfer Riley Leonard in 2024?

Angeli led the Fighting Irish to a 40-8 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Friday in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in what was a strong performance for the signal-caller who backed up Sam Hartman all year.

With Hartman opting out of the Sun Bowl ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, Angeli completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the win, in addition to rushing for 27 yards on three carries.

Wide receiver Jordan Faison was Angeli's top target, catching five passes for 115 yards and one score. Jayden Thomas and Jeremiyah Love also caught touchdown passes and Jadarian Price and Chase Ketterer rushed for scores.

Following Angeli's performance, Notre Dame fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, hyped him up as the program's next starter:

Given Angeli's performance in the Sun Bowl, it's reasonable to believe he and Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame from Duke after spending the 2023 season with the Blue Devils, will engage in a quarterback competition ahead of the 2024 season.

However, Angeli could also opt to transfer after the Fighting Irish landed Leonard via the portal.