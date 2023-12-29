Former USC DB Domani Jackson Commits to Alabama over Michigan in Transfer Portal

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former USC cornerback Domani Jackson announced Thursday that he committed to Alabama after entering the transfer portal.

According to AL.com's Nick Alvarez, Jackson picked the Crimson Tide after attending their Rose Bowl practice Thursday, and he chose them over Alabama's Rose Bowl opponent in Michigan.

The soon-to-be junior from Santa Ana, California, is ranked as the No. 25 overall player and No. 3 cornerback in the transfer portal by 247Sports, and back when he started his collegiate career, 247Sports rated him as a 5-star prospect and the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 2 cornerback in his class.

As a freshman in 2022, Jackson played sparingly for the Trojans, recording just two tackles and one pass defended in seven games.

He was far more involved in the defense this season, recording 33 tackles and three passes defended over 11 games, although he failed to reel in an interception.

Things started promisingly for the Trojans this season, as they went 6-0 out of the gates, but they lost five of their next six games before closing out their campaign with a 42-28 win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday,

Alabama is just the opposite, as it lost its second game of the season to Texas, and all College Football Playoff hopes seemed to be lost at that point.

The Tide hit their stride from that point forward, though, reeling off 11 wins in a row, including a 27-24 upset of previously undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Bama is two wins away from a fourth national title in the past nine years, but regardless of how this season ends, the Tide were in desperate need of some secondary depth.

Top cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry seems likely to enter the 2024 NFL draft, and if he does, he is in line to be a first-round pick.

The same can be said for Alabama's other starting corner in Terrion Arnold, who has helped his draft stock tremendously this season with five interceptions.

If both McKinstry and Arnold depart after the 2023 season, Jackson has a chance to be an immediate starter for a Crimson Tide team that will have national title aspirations next season as always.