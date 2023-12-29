Jackson Arnold's 3 INTs Concerns Oklahoma Fans After 2023 Alamo Bowl Loss to Arizona

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

After quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon, the Oklahoma Sooners needed a new starter for Thursday night's Valero Alamo Bowl.

Good thing they had 5-star true freshman Jackson Arnold waiting in the wings.

Arnold threw for 339 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Sooners' 38-24 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The freshman's debut was highlighted by a 63-yard score in the third quarter.

But his start was marred by three interceptions, in addition to a turnover that was initially called an interception but eventually ruled a fumble.

Some college football fans watching the bowl game were still impressed by the potential Arnold showed when his passes connected.

Between Arnold's debut and Kansas State winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl over NC State behind another true freshman in Avery Johnson, Thursday night left fans excited for the future of the sport.