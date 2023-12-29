X

    Jackson Arnold's 3 INTs Concerns Oklahoma Fans After 2023 Alamo Bowl Loss to Arizona

    Julia StumbaughDecember 29, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 28: Arnold Jackson #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    After quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon, the Oklahoma Sooners needed a new starter for Thursday night's Valero Alamo Bowl.

    Good thing they had 5-star true freshman Jackson Arnold waiting in the wings.

    Arnold threw for 339 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Sooners' 38-24 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

    The freshman's debut was highlighted by a 63-yard score in the third quarter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jackson Arnold with an absolute ROCKET 🚀<br><br>63-YD TD <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/OU_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OU_Football</a>)<a href="https://t.co/TZqPYQBuSZ">pic.twitter.com/TZqPYQBuSZ</a>

    But his start was marred by three interceptions, in addition to a turnover that was initially called an interception but eventually ruled a fumble.

    SEC Unfiltered @SECUnfiltered

    Jackson Arnold looks like me playing NCAA 14 on Heisman difficulty.

    Hot Rod Era @UT4x_champs

    Going to be a looooooong offseason for Jackson Arnold with the fan base that Boo'd Spencer Rattler in Norman. 😬

    CFP Joseph🤘🇻🇦 @JosephManero

    Jackson Arnold tonight 🔥 💪 <br><br>- 2 TDs<br>- 3 INTs<br>- 1 Fumble<br>- 1 hospital pass turned scoop &amp; score

    James Patrick @realjamespat

    Jackson Arnold holds on to the ball way too long. Seth Littrell needs to run the ball to take the pressure off him next year or the sec will eat them alive. OU dbs struggling.

    Erick Smith @ericksmith

    Oklahoma got too comfortable with a freshman quarterback that had shaken off a slow start and it led to a meltdown that was completely unnecessary. At least this is the place for Jackson Arnold to learn but this is more an indictment of offensive coaching staff.

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    Really tough first game for Jackson Arnold. <br><br>I think it'll only help him long term. Played against a legit defense in his first real game. Got roughed up. Showed some good moments too. <br><br>Definitely a storyline heading into 2024.

    the cameron account. @cameron19460429

    Oklahoma football fans are in shambles right now lmao. Jackson Arnold has been a turn over machine during this bowl game. I imagine he may pull it together he's shown flashes of brilliance but made a ton of mistakes. Oklahoma might get a rude awakening in the SEC.

    Some college football fans watching the bowl game were still impressed by the potential Arnold showed when his passes connected.

    Josh Callaway @JoshMCallaway

    It definitely is no fun now and frustrating in the moment - but I would put next to zero stock in this game as far what Oklahoma will be next year, fwiw <br><br>Jackson Arnold is still going to be electric, the defense will improve<br><br>OU is going to be just fine <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sooners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sooners</a>

    Marteaz @Marteaz3

    Jackson arnold showed flashes of brilliance and he showed that he's a freshman. I'm excited about the future.

    Kyle Kelpin @Kyle_withaK

    Jackson Arnold being able to get a game like this for experience should be huge going into next season. Playing a solid opponent, wild game with highs and lows. Great learning experience. <br><br>Hope he finishes strong. You can see the hype with him.

    𝙁𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙙𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧 @SOONERSnFITTEDS

    Saw some really good things tonight from Jackson Arnold and some horrendous things. I have to put full faith in Seth to fix this before next season. I am not giving up on Arnold at all.

    Between Arnold's debut and Kansas State winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl over NC State behind another true freshman in Avery Johnson, Thursday night left fans excited for the future of the sport.

    Schu @tschu_22

    Avery Johnson and Jackson Arnold are gonna be so fun next year

    Piankhi @squared_circle2

    First it was Avery Johnson K state now it's Jackson Arnold leading the Sooners offense with a stellar performance.. The freshmen are ready for next yr

    Oklahoma will now prepare to begin to Arnold era in earnest with a move to the SEC after the school's exit from the Big 12 becomes official on July 1.