Jackson Arnold's 3 INTs Concerns Oklahoma Fans After 2023 Alamo Bowl Loss to Arizona

Jackson Arnold's 3 INTs Concerns Oklahoma Fans After 2023 Alamo Bowl Loss to ArizonaDecember 29, 2023
After quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon, the Oklahoma Sooners needed a new starter for Thursday night's Valero Alamo Bowl.
Good thing they had 5-star true freshman Jackson Arnold waiting in the wings.
Arnold threw for 339 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Sooners' 38-24 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.
The freshman's debut was highlighted by a 63-yard score in the third quarter.
But his start was marred by three interceptions, in addition to a turnover that was initially called an interception but eventually ruled a fumble.
the cameron account. @cameron19460429
Oklahoma football fans are in shambles right now lmao. Jackson Arnold has been a turn over machine during this bowl game. I imagine he may pull it together he's shown flashes of brilliance but made a ton of mistakes. Oklahoma might get a rude awakening in the SEC.
Some college football fans watching the bowl game were still impressed by the potential Arnold showed when his passes connected.
Josh Callaway @JoshMCallaway
It definitely is no fun now and frustrating in the moment - but I would put next to zero stock in this game as far what Oklahoma will be next year, fwiw <br><br>Jackson Arnold is still going to be electric, the defense will improve<br><br>OU is going to be just fine <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sooners?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sooners</a>
Between Arnold's debut and Kansas State winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl over NC State behind another true freshman in Avery Johnson, Thursday night left fans excited for the future of the sport.
Oklahoma will now prepare to begin to Arnold era in earnest with a move to the SEC after the school's exit from the Big 12 becomes official on July 1.