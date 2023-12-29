X

    Kansas State Impresses Fans in Pop-Tarts Bowl Win vs. NCSU After Will Howard Transfer

    Julia StumbaughDecember 29, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts after a 12-yard rush in the second quarter against the NC State Wolfpack during the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Losing starting quarterback Will Howard to the NCAA transfer portal couldn't stop Kansas State from winning Thursday night.

    The Wildcats defeated the NC State Wolfpack 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando as true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson shone in the first start of his college career.

    In Howard's absence, Johnson recorded 178 passing yards and 71 rushing yards for three total touchdowns.

    Meanwhile Howard, despite entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4, has yet to decide on a new school.

    PattRiley🍊 @PattVol94

    K State doesn't seem to have missed a beat without Will Howard. Avery Johnson is putting on a show.

    The Tailgate Tent🏈⛺️ @TheTailgateTent

    I don't know anyone's value that has dropped more in the last 24 hours without playing a game than former Kansas State QB Will Howard

    Johnson's performance intensified rumors that Howard, a four-year starter for Kansas State, left because of the risk he would lose his position to Johnson next season.

    Manny Navarro @Manny_Navarro

    Tuned into the Pop Tarts Bowl and saw why Will Howard is no longer there.

    Adam @adam_pistorius

    Yep, that's why Will Howard is transferring

    Puffhawk @Puffhawk1

    After watching the 1st half of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PopTartsBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PopTartsBowl</a>, I can see why Will Howard is transferring out of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KState</a>. This Johnson kid is a total baller, hard to keep him off the field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KansasState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KansasState</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wildcats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wildcats</a>

    Isaac Viereck @IsaacV_4

    K-State should have started this dude all season over Will Howard.

    Seth Derusseau @sethderusseau

    I love Will Howard, but Avery is light-years ahead.

    In addition to leading the Wildcats to a bowl game victory, Johnson gave college football fans in Manhattan hope that Kansas State is set for playoff success behind their new first-string quarterback.

    T @thabisomanukuza

    Avery Johnson stocks going up. Kansas State has a gem

    James Rowland @Rowland_Report

    So Kansas States' quarterback is the new Will Howard eh? We'll see him next year. K-State looks deadly going into next year. The BIG-12 may not be ready for them.

    frogdawg @frogdawg1

    Yeah I think Kansas state is gonna make a playoff or two within the next 4 years<br><br>Avery is special

    Kansas State running back DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night's win.

    Meanwhile NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 164 yards and a pick while adding a touchdown on the ground in the Wolfpack loss.