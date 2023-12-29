Kansas State Impresses Fans in Pop-Tarts Bowl Win vs. NCSU After Will Howard Transfer

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Losing starting quarterback Will Howard to the NCAA transfer portal couldn't stop Kansas State from winning Thursday night.

The Wildcats defeated the NC State Wolfpack 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando as true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson shone in the first start of his college career.

In Howard's absence, Johnson recorded 178 passing yards and 71 rushing yards for three total touchdowns.

Meanwhile Howard, despite entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4, has yet to decide on a new school.

Johnson's performance intensified rumors that Howard, a four-year starter for Kansas State, left because of the risk he would lose his position to Johnson next season.

In addition to leading the Wildcats to a bowl game victory, Johnson gave college football fans in Manhattan hope that Kansas State is set for playoff success behind their new first-string quarterback.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night's win.