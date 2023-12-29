Michigan LB: Team's Reaction to Drawing Alabama Wasn't 'Fear' but 'Shock' at FSU Snub

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

When Michigan saw to its College Football Playoff matchup being announced as Alabama, the reaction was not fear, but rather surprise about not seeing Florida State.

Per Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett cleared the air on why the team reacted the way it did upon the reveal:

"It's funny that I keep hearing everybody say we're scared because we got 'Bama. It was more like the shock of not seeing an undefeated Power 5 team get picked. We kind of figured that all the undefeated teams were going to come and we were just debating on who would slip into that fourth spot. So not seeing Florida State in there, it was kind of a shock to everybody. It wasn't really like fear, never that, of any team. It was just more that shock. We kind of just were already expecting, 'okay, if they got (Texas) at 3, then they've got to be Florida State at 4.'"

In a viral video of Michigan reacting to the seeding decision, it could certainly be interpreted that the Wolverines were unhappy with their opponent.

While there is no sign of enthusiasm initially in the video, Barrett's comments clarify that Michigan was in shock after not seeing Florida State's name called. The Seminoles finished the season undefeated and won the ACC Championship against Louisville.

According to CFP Selection Committee chair Boo Corrigan, the decision had less to do with Florida State's impressive record and more to do with the absence of a key player. Seminoles' quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama, and Florida State hobbled to narrow wins over Florida and Louisville in the two games without him.

"That was the decision, was Alabama at four," Corrigan said. "Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks. Coach [Mike] Norvell, their players, their fans -- an incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five."

Now Michigan is preparing to take on an Alabama team that is hitting its stride late in the season. After an early loss to Texas, the Tide have been dominant all season and capped off the year with a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship.

But the Wolverines have also looked like a powerhouse this year, cruising through the regular season and beating Ohio State in the season finale without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was serving a three-game suspension at the time. Michigan handled Iowa in the Big Ten Championship to solidify its No. 1 seed in the Playoff.