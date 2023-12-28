Michael Penix Jr. Says Texas DL is Good, 'But We're Not Playing the 49ers or Eagles'

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Any Washington fans worried about facing Texas in the College Football Playoff can at least take solace knowing the Huskies aren't going up against the best the NFL has to offer.

That's the way the quarterback is approaching things.

"I'm not going to lie, their D-line is good," Michael Penix Jr. said, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. "But at the same time, they haven't played our O-line. ... And they definitely play—what's the word? They play good ball, man. But we're not playing like the 49ers' or Eagles' D-line. So we'll be good."

While Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Josh Sweat won't be lining up across from the Huskies, dealing with Texas will be easier said than done.

After all, the Longhorns set a physical tone during a road win at Alabama and largely did the same during the Big 12 season. Their only loss came to Oklahoma, but that didn't stop them from reaching the CFP.

Washington will need to figure out a way to deal with defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in college football and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

He and Byron Murphy II are quite the dominant pairing in the middle of the defensive line, which is a primary reason Texas held six of its last seven opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

"I believe they are the best tandem in the nation," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said, per Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press website. "They work so well with one another."

How the Huskies deal with that tandem will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game, but they are better suited to find success than most. After all, Penix was a Heisman Trophy finalist who threw for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns, while running back Dillon Johnson accounted for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Johnson was at his best during the biggest moments with 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns against USC and 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Oregon. He also ran for 100 yards and a score in the regular-season victory over the Ducks.