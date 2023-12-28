MLB Rumors: Josh Hader Eyeing $100M+ Contract; Yankees, Dodgers, Rangers Linked

John Fisher/Getty Images

Star closer Josh Hader remains a free agent, but he reportedly has a fair share of top suitors while he's seeking a deal that would make him the highest-paid reliever in MLB.

According to CBS Sports' Jim Bowden, "He's looking for a deal north of Edwin Diaz, so it would be five years, over $100 million, and so far, no club has gone to that ballpark, at least as of yet. But the three teams that are in play are the New York Yankees, the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers."

Despite the reported interest in Hader from those teams, Bowden added a caveat to the possibility of any of them signing him.

"What is very interesting here, is it appears that all three of those teams prefer to sign a starter or trade for a starting pitcher rather than getting a closer," Bowden said, but he noted that any of them would be willing to "pivot" to Hader if they fall short of their pursuits.

Hader starred for the San Diego Padres in 2023 after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2022 trade deadline. The five-time All-Star had a strong campaign, tying for eighth in the majors with 33 saves while finishing with a 1.28 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched.

A three-time NL Reliever of the Year, Hader would be a strong addition to any franchise looking to contend for a World Series title next season and beyond. Bowden added that he believes Hader "will be a difference maker for whichever team that gets him."

However, it's not yet clear which team will be willing to meet Hader's contract demands. Handing out a contract like the one Diaz received from the New York Mets likely doesn't seem very attractive after Diaz was forced to miss the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury suffered in the World Baseball Classic.