Miller Moss Has USC Fans Forgetting Caleb Williams in Holiday Bowl Win vs. Louisville

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Caleb Williams who?

That was the sentiment following USC's 42-28 win over Louisville on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl thanks to a brilliant performance by quarterback Miller Moss, who hadn't started a game since November 2019 when he was a junior in high school.

Moss started the win after Williams, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, opted not to play in order to avoid injury and preserve himself for the next step in his career.

Moss completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards and six touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 13 yards on two carries. His six touchdown passes are a Holiday Bowl record.

The former four-star prospect's top targets were Tahj Washington and Ja'Kobi Lane. Washington finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Lane finished with three catches for 60 yards and two scores.

Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson also recorded touchdowns in the win.

After the game, college football fans were quick to deem Moss the next big thing at quarterback for USC:

Given Moss' performance on Wednesday against Louisville, USC may not have to look for a signal-caller in the transfer portal after all as the Trojans appear to be in good hands at quarterback entering the 2024 campaign.