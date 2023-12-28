X

CFB

    Miller Moss Has USC Fans Forgetting Caleb Williams in Holiday Bowl Win vs. Louisville

    Erin WalshDecember 28, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans passes the ball during the first half of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park on December 27, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Caleb Williams who?

    That was the sentiment following USC's 42-28 win over Louisville on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl thanks to a brilliant performance by quarterback Miller Moss, who hadn't started a game since November 2019 when he was a junior in high school.

    Moss started the win after Williams, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, opted not to play in order to avoid injury and preserve himself for the next step in his career.

    Moss completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards and six touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 13 yards on two carries. His six touchdown passes are a Holiday Bowl record.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Moss ➡️ Lemon <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> is moving down the field ⛓️ <a href="https://t.co/2tSb2SoAWW">pic.twitter.com/2tSb2SoAWW</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Another one for <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a>! ✌️<br><br>Moss finds Tahj Washington once again for the TD 👏 <a href="https://t.co/D5XyfZhiRr">pic.twitter.com/D5XyfZhiRr</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Moss throwing dimes 🎯🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> extends the lead! <a href="https://t.co/ivuZUrDcEt">pic.twitter.com/ivuZUrDcEt</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Remember the name 😤<br><br>Miller Moss gets his 4th TD of the first half for <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a>! 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/cRtdJOXiXI">pic.twitter.com/cRtdJOXiXI</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    MILLER. MOSS. FIVE. TOUCHDOWNS. <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> gets another! ✌️ <a href="https://t.co/CHOw0dp6Qp">pic.twitter.com/CHOw0dp6Qp</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    THERE GOES THAT MAN... for the sixth time tonight! 🗣️<br><br>Miller Moss is going WILD tonight for <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a>! 😤 <a href="https://t.co/LGRHtXJO90">pic.twitter.com/LGRHtXJO90</a>

    The former four-star prospect's top targets were Tahj Washington and Ja'Kobi Lane. Washington finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Lane finished with three catches for 60 yards and two scores.

    Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson also recorded touchdowns in the win.

    After the game, college football fans were quick to deem Moss the next big thing at quarterback for USC:

    Miller Moss Has USC Fans Forgetting Caleb Williams in Holiday Bowl Win vs. Louisville
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    USC fans watching Miller Moss ball out: <a href="https://t.co/xF101eDgfu">pic.twitter.com/xF101eDgfu</a>

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Miller Moss looks amazing for USC. Already forgot about Caleb Williams.

    DJ Uiagalelei @DJUiagalelei

    MILLER MOSS!!!

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Miller Moss dealing tonight. Poised. Accurate. Sees the field. Really impressed. Throwing dimes to true freshman.

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    What would USC's record be if Miller Moss started all 12 games?

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    Miller Moss is Him?

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    2024 All-Big Ten QB Miller Moss?

    Derek Mountain @DerekMountain

    Miller Moss you have my attention

    Justin Macmahan @JustinMacmahan

    Miller Moss looks better than Caleb Williams, which is insane. It'll be interesting to see what happens in the draft. Caleb was consensus #1 pick coming into the year, and I still think he's a great prospect, but surely he hurt his case with everything that happened this year

    Mike Zimmelman @MZimmel

    Hmm...<br><br>Now I understand why Malachi Nelson might have transferred.<br><br>Miller Moss putting on a show. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightOn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightOn</a>✌️

    J.D. PicKell @jdpickell

    5 TDs so far. Miller Moss for Heisman?

    Dylan Holt @DylanHolt_

    Miller Moss after finding out Caleb Williams wasn't playing USC's bowl game <a href="https://t.co/UKULltINto">pic.twitter.com/UKULltINto</a>

    Chris Treviño @ChrisNTrevino

    This is Miller Moss' team. <br><br>He ain't giving it back.

    Chad Withrow @TheChadWithrow

    Are we sure USC started the right QB all season???

    Arrogant Nation✌🏻 @FightOnRusty

    IVE SEEN ENOUGH. MILLER MOSS FOR HEISMAN (or whatever this AI version of the Heisman is) ✌🏻 <a href="https://t.co/CDZrPbji9y">pic.twitter.com/CDZrPbji9y</a>

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Miller Moss tonight: <a href="https://t.co/zb80rjOMNt">pic.twitter.com/zb80rjOMNt</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Live look at Miller Moss's most current X-ray 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/DIRECTV_HB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DIRECTV_HB</a> <a href="https://t.co/bUbLwH4IC3">pic.twitter.com/bUbLwH4IC3</a>

    Peter Appel @peterappel23

    Miller Moss might send Caleb Williams to the second round

    Given Moss' performance on Wednesday against Louisville, USC may not have to look for a signal-caller in the transfer portal after all as the Trojans appear to be in good hands at quarterback entering the 2024 campaign.

    With the Trojans entering the Big Ten next season, it's probably a relief for Lincoln Riley to know that his offense should still continue to compete with some of college football's best teams.