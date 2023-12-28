UNC Trolled by Fans for Struggles Without Drake Maye in Duke's Mayo Bowl Loss to WVU

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Without Drake Maye under center, the North Carolina offense largely disappointed on Wednesday night in a 30-10 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Mayo Bowl.

Conner Harrell started at quarterback for the Tar Heels, and he finished the game having completed 17 of 21 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions in the loss. He also rushed for 52 yards.

Running back Omarion Hampton was limited to 20 carries for 74 yards and wide receiver Gavin Blackwell led the Tar Heels with three catches for 78 yards. Wide receiver JJ Jones caught Harrell's lone touchdown pass.

Wednesday's loss provided a look into what the future could hold without Maye under center, and the team was trolled for its struggles by fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some even calling for Mack Brown to be fired:

Maye didn't suit up for the Mayo Bowl as he's one of the top quarterbacks available in the 2024 NFL draft. It's common for top draft prospects to not play non-College Football Playoff bowl games in order to avoid injury.