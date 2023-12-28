Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Evades Question on Chargers HC Job amid NFL Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbuagh evaded questions about both NFL rumors and the Los Angeles Chargers' current head coach opening during a chat with reporters in the lead-in to his team's Rose Bowl matchup and College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.

Harbaugh told reporters that he and his team have a "one-track mind" right now as the Wolverines go day-to-day in advance of the Alabama game, which will take place on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

Harbaugh had discussions with both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos about their vacant head coaching positions in January 2023 but ultimately stayed on at Michigan, per The Athletic.

This year, the big news revolves around a reported 10-year, $125 million contract extension that Michigan has offered, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The catch is that it involves a "no-NFL" clause in which Harbaugh would be barred from entertaining offers from the NFL for just the 2024 season, which is "apparently been enough to drag out the process," per Rapoport.

There's also a ton of smoke connecting Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda also reported that "people now believe the Chargers are the frontrunners for Harbaugh."