Schultz: Russell Wilson Threatened with Broncos Benching 'Weeks Ago' over Contract

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos decided to bench Russell Wilson on Wednesday to avoid triggering the additional $37 million in guaranteed money he would make if he suffered an injury and couldn't pass a physical by early March, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Yet the idea has reportedly been something Denver considered for weeks.

According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the Broncos "threatened" such a benching following their Oct. 29 win over the Kansas City Chiefs if he didn't adjust his contract to defer that injury date to 2025.

Schultz reported Wilson was "shocked" by the threat that was "solely financially related," and his camp, along with the NFLPA, ended up negotiating the situation to keep his contract intact.

Things seemed to work out for a while, as the Kansas City win was the second in a stretch of five consecutive victories following a 1-5 start. Suddenly, the Broncos went from looking like one of the worst teams in the league to a true playoff contender with Wilson under center.

Yet they have lost three of their last four and fallen to 7-8. They aren't mathematically eliminated from the AFC postseason chase, but they sit in 12th place and would have to pass five teams to reach the playoffs.

"We're desperately trying to win," head coach Sean Payton told reporters when discussing the benching. "Sure, in our game today, there are economics and other things.

"But the number one thing...is to get a spark offensively."

So Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers as the team finishes out what looks to be a lost season at this point.

Such a benching for a 35-year-old quarterback doesn't exactly suggest Wilson has a long future with the Broncos, but there is a significant financial element to any decision made for 2024 and beyond.

As ESPN's Jeff Legwold explained, the upcoming campaign is the first year of a five-year, $242.6 million extension that will already pay him $39 million guaranteed in 2024. If Denver decides to cut Wilson, it would face $85 million in dead money combined for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Perhaps the nine-time Pro Bowler will be under center for the Broncos at the start of next season and this will be largely forgotten as a safety measure taken by the team facing bleak playoff odds.