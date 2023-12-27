Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Market 'Barren' for Bulls Star amid Foot Injury Rehab

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have found their footing with Zach LaVine sidelined by a foot injury, but other teams may have taken notice when it comes to a potential trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the market for LaVine as of Wednesday is "barren—especially with him working his way back from an injury."

The UCLA product hasn't played since Nov. 28, so perhaps more of a market will develop if he returns and looks effective on the court. Yet Chicago is just 5-13 in games he has played this season compared to its 9-5 record without him.

Given how well the Bulls have played of late, an argument can be made there is no reason for the team to hope he rushes back. Coby White in particular has taken strides during his absence, and the Bulls as a whole look like a playoff contender without him.

LaVine is also under contract through the 2026-27 season with a player option in that last year, so there also isn't the same level of urgency to move him as there would be if he was entering free agency during the upcoming offseason.

If the Bulls don't move him this season, they could always trade him in future years.

However, Chicago is likely heading toward something of a rebuild with DeMar DeRozan in the final year of his deal and Lonzo Ball's future uncertain because of injuries. A youth movement may be in store, especially with White making strides this season, and trading LaVine now when there is still plenty of team control could help the Bulls land draft picks or younger assets.

But there has to be a market for there to be a trade, and there apparently isn't one even though he has been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers and others at times this season.

The best possible scenario for Chicago would likely be LaVine returning from his injury and playing well ahead of the trade deadline so other teams will once again become interested. He's a two-time All-Star who can hit from three and attack off the bounce, so that isn't a significant stretch.