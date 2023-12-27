Lakers Rumors: Zach LaVine Trade Considered 'Unlikely' Despite Interest in Bulls Star

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been rumored to be interested in acquiring Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, and while that reportedly hasn't changed, it's not believed that the two-time All-Star will wind up in Purple and Gold.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, "the Lakers remain the name most often mentioned with LaVine," but sources said that a trade for him is considered "unlikely."

NBA insider Marc Stein also reported that while the Lakers could be eyeing LaVine, he doesn't fit the team's recent approach to roster building.

"Could the Lakers' recent struggles — they're 2-5 since winning the In-Season Tournament — and the likely loss of offseason signee Gabe Vincent (left knee) for up to two more months prompt the purple and gold to emerge as a LaVine suitor? That would be a departure from the Lakers' recent preference to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with players on shorter deals to maintain maximum flexibility," Stein wrote.

Instead of LaVine, the Lakers reportedly could pivot to pursuing another player who would bolster their backcourt. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Tuesday that "a potential target" for Los Angeles is Atlanta Hawks combo guard Dejounte Murray.

Helin pointed out that the Lakers putting together a trade for Murray "would be a challenge." Los Angeles is known to have a desire to move veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell, but Atlanta is likely to be more interested in acquiring rising young guard Austin Reaves.