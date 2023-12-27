Report: NFL Teams Blame Offensive Line Play for Increase in QB Injuries

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It appears NFL teams are fed up with inconsistent offensive line play amid a rise in quarterback injuries.

Several teams researching quarterback trends that spoke with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believe "consistent offensive line play is harder than ever to find, leading to more hits on quarterbacks."

Fowler wrote:

"Depleted teams are willing—or even eager—to try new options in impatient fashion, knowing that backups or third-stringers might give them one, maybe two good games before true colors show. Several teams I've talked to have been doing research on quarterback trends, trying to figure out if the past two years represent an anomaly or a new reality. One common thread: Consistent offensive line play is harder than ever to find, leading to more hits on quarterbacks."

Some of the NFL's big-name quarterbacks are on the shelf for the remainder of the season due to injuries, including Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and Cleveland Browns signal-caller Deshaun Watson.

While the Bengals and Browns remain in playoff contention, it's hard to envision either franchise competing for a title without their starting quarterback.