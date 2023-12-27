Cade Cunningham to Pistons Teammates amid Losing Streak: 'Don't Jump off the Boat'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

After the Detroit Pistons set a new single-season record with their 27th straight loss on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, point guard Cade Cunningham showed his leadership by expressing a message of unity.

When asked what he told his teammates after the game, Cunningham told reporters, "Don't jump off the boat. We have to stay together. Right now is the easiest time to be on your own. We need to continue to lean on each other."

Cunningham scored 41 points on 15-of-21 shooting in Tuesday's 118-112 loss. The Pistons (2-28) are now one game away from tying the longest losing streak in NBA history of 28 games set by the Philadelphia 76ers between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The 2021 No. 1 pick also explained why he feels obligated to answer for Detroit's struggles this year.

"A lot of the load is trusted on me--on the court, in the locker room," he said. "Every day I try to lead the squad. I haven't been successful with that; 2-28. It's only right I speak for it, be the face for it. Everyone cares in that locker room."

The Pistons played with desperation on Tuesday and led by as many as 14 points before losing steam in the fourth quarter. They will need to continue to bring that energy if they hope to avoid tying the all-time record.