    Cade Cunningham to Pistons Teammates amid Losing Streak: 'Don't Jump off the Boat'

    Doric SamDecember 27, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the last minute of the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on December 26, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Pistons went on to lose against the Brooklyn Nets for their 27th consecutive loss in the season. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    After the Detroit Pistons set a new single-season record with their 27th straight loss on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, point guard Cade Cunningham showed his leadership by expressing a message of unity.

    When asked what he told his teammates after the game, Cunningham told reporters, "Don't jump off the boat. We have to stay together. Right now is the easiest time to be on your own. We need to continue to lean on each other."

    Cunningham scored 41 points on 15-of-21 shooting in Tuesday's 118-112 loss. The Pistons (2-28) are now one game away from tying the longest losing streak in NBA history of 28 games set by the Philadelphia 76ers between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Cade Cunningham tonight:<br><br>41 PTS<br>9 REB<br>5 AST<br>15-21 FG<br><br>Not enough for the W 🙁 <a href="https://t.co/xizFtEUA8d">pic.twitter.com/xizFtEUA8d</a>

    The 2021 No. 1 pick also explained why he feels obligated to answer for Detroit's struggles this year.

    "A lot of the load is trusted on me--on the court, in the locker room," he said. "Every day I try to lead the squad. I haven't been successful with that; 2-28. It's only right I speak for it, be the face for it. Everyone cares in that locker room."

    The Pistons played with desperation on Tuesday and led by as many as 14 points before losing steam in the fourth quarter. They will need to continue to bring that energy if they hope to avoid tying the all-time record.

    Unfortunately, things won't get easier any time soon for Detroit, as it will face the Boston Celtics (23-6) on Thursday.