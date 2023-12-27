Pistons Trolled by Fans for NBA Record 27-Game Losing Streak after Loss to Nets

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons put forth a strong effort in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, but it simply wasn't enough to end their epic losing streak.

The Pistons suffered a 118-112 loss to the Nets in front of their home fans at Little Caesar's Arena, setting a new NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season at 27 straight games. Detroit is now one game from tying the longest overall losing streak in NBA history of 28 games set by the Philadelphia 76ers between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The Pistons led by as many as 14 points in Tuesday's game and had a 97-92 lead with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter before they ran out of gas and allowed the Nets to go on a 16-3 run that effectively put the game away.

2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham did the best he could to will Detroit to victory, scoring 41 points on 15-of-21 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists. Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, but only two other players on the team scored over 10 points.

Fans on social media couldn't help but troll the Pistons for wasting a big night from Cunningham and a prime opportunity to end their losing streak:

The Pistons' (2-28) next chance to end the skid will be on Thursday in a daunting matchup against the Boston Celtics, who own the best record in the NBA at 23-6.