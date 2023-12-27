X

NBA

    Pistons Trolled by Fans for NBA Record 27-Game Losing Streak after Loss to Nets

    Doric SamDecember 27, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 23: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 23, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons put forth a strong effort in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, but it simply wasn't enough to end their epic losing streak.

    The Pistons suffered a 118-112 loss to the Nets in front of their home fans at Little Caesar's Arena, setting a new NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season at 27 straight games. Detroit is now one game from tying the longest overall losing streak in NBA history of 28 games set by the Philadelphia 76ers between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

    The Pistons led by as many as 14 points in Tuesday's game and had a 97-92 lead with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter before they ran out of gas and allowed the Nets to go on a 16-3 run that effectively put the game away.

    2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham did the best he could to will Detroit to victory, scoring 41 points on 15-of-21 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists. Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, but only two other players on the team scored over 10 points.

    Fans on social media couldn't help but troll the Pistons for wasting a big night from Cunningham and a prime opportunity to end their losing streak:

    Russ Dimes @russdimes

    Every team in the league lining up to beat the pistons this season <a href="https://t.co/qmPOJ4aHoM">pic.twitter.com/qmPOJ4aHoM</a>

    Pistons Trolled by Fans for NBA Record 27-Game Losing Streak after Loss to Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NETS DAGGER 3. PISTONS LOSE THEIR 27TH STRAIGHT 😳 <a href="https://t.co/X7ILfMvxyc">pic.twitter.com/X7ILfMvxyc</a>

    Isaac @WorldofIsaac

    The Pistons are going to lose because their two veterans, Bogey and Burks, can't guard anyone. It's so gross.

    . @DubNationKing

    Pistons don't deserve Cade 🤦🏿‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/telm6wdSgG">pic.twitter.com/telm6wdSgG</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    The funniest part of the Pistons game was when Cade was unconscious and scoring on every possession, then down 5 with 38.5 secs left, the Pistons came out of a timeout and ran a play to get Alec Burks a contested three. 80 million for Monty Williams might have been a whiff high.

    antonio @PistonsAntonio

    CADE CUNNINGHAM ON THIS TEAM <a href="https://t.co/f5kQZ2hb26">pic.twitter.com/f5kQZ2hb26</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    How Pistons fans sleep tonight<a href="https://t.co/1Y08AgZvCG">pic.twitter.com/1Y08AgZvCG</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    The last time the Pistons won a game, James Harden had on a Sixers jersey <a href="https://t.co/6DkZRAqIJN">pic.twitter.com/6DkZRAqIJN</a>

    ibou @teamibou23

    Cade Cunningham after this Pistons vs Nest game: <a href="https://t.co/u6gUEJF4Ld">pic.twitter.com/u6gUEJF4Ld</a>

    Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

    NEWS: The Detroit Pistons have set a new NBA single-season record for the most consecutive losses at 27 games and counting. <a href="https://t.co/LjBOZuK2DH">pic.twitter.com/LjBOZuK2DH</a>

    Velodus 🎉🎆 @velodus

    The Detroit Pistons to Cade Cunningham on every single possession tonight<a href="https://t.co/BZIytUEOqi">pic.twitter.com/BZIytUEOqi</a>

    Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri

    The Detroit Pistons losing their 27th straight game. <a href="https://t.co/RNHDMZC5Ik">pic.twitter.com/RNHDMZC5Ik</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Sell the team" chants break out in Detroit 😬 <a href="https://t.co/wrld2hpr4y">pic.twitter.com/wrld2hpr4y</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Pistons currently have the all-time records for<br><br>— Most consecutive losses<br>— Lowest win percentage <br><br>in a season in NBA history. <a href="https://t.co/4dRwp3gn5c">pic.twitter.com/4dRwp3gn5c</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Cade Cunningham tonight:<br><br>41 points on 15/21 FG<br>9 rebounds<br>5 assists<br>+5 in 36 minutes<br><br>Unstoppable in the second half. Got wherever he wanted. Not enough though: The Pistons just lost their 27th game in a row, an NBA record for a single-season.<br><br>Next up on the schedule for… <a href="https://t.co/kOiAyZMtsL">pic.twitter.com/kOiAyZMtsL</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    The Pistons have done it! 😅 <a href="https://t.co/rZ48ux0VCJ">pic.twitter.com/rZ48ux0VCJ</a>

    The Pistons' (2-28) next chance to end the skid will be on Thursday in a daunting matchup against the Boston Celtics, who own the best record in the NBA at 23-6.

    It would be a massive surprise if Detroit doesn't tie the overall losing streak record, but it can be expected that the team will put forth its best effort to avoid making more history.