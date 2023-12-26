Matt Barkley Signed off of Giants' Practice Squad amid Trevor Lawrence Injury

Cooper Neill

In the wake of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence's shoulder injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding some insurance to the roster.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars have signed veteran backup Matt Barkley off the New York Giants practice squad.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley has been signed to Jacksonville's active roster. If Lawrence is unable to start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Barkley would be the backup to C.J. Beathard, who was the only other quarterback on the roster prior to his signing.

Barkley hasn't played in an NFL game since 2020 and has a 2-5 career record as a starting quarterback. After entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, he has also suited up for the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. He played in 19 career games with 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported on Tuesday that Lawrence was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He suffered the injury in the second half of the Jags' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beathard finished the game in his place as Jacksonville went on to lose 30-12, the team's fourth straight loss.

Jags head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence has shown some improvement but it's still unclear if he will be able to practice again.

"Obviously he's a little bit sore but doing better today than he did yesterday," Pederson said Tuesday afternoon. "We'll see where he is at again tomorrow. May do a little something tomorrow but I would doubt that just because it's a little bit too soon, but we'll see as the week goes on."