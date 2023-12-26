Colorado HC Deion Sanders Discusses Transfer Portal, Eyes DT, CB, LB and Pass-Rusher

Set Number: X164462

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is hopeful Kris Kringle will make a return trip to Boulder after Christmas.

Coach Prime identified defensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker and edge-rusher as positions of need still on his transfer portal wishlist:

Sanders and his staff are once again leaning heavily on the portal to make immediate upgrades to a roster that went 4-8 in 2023.

Colorado is 99th in 247Sports' composite team rankings for the 2024 high school class thanks largely to the fact the Buffs have just six players signed.

Fans downplayed some of the concerns about that position because it didn't account for incoming transfers, and to Sanders' credit, Colorado is second behind Ole Miss in 247Sports' portal team rankings.

Based on Coach Prime's post Tuesday, there's still a lot of work to be done, though, and his public lobbying inevitably raises questions about what's happening behind the scenes.

As much as the transfer portal and the dawn of the NIL have transformed recruiting, most of the established FBS powers continue to largely utilize the traditional approach to team-building. They attract blue-chip high school players and fill out any gaps through the portal.