Colorado HC Deion Sanders Discusses Transfer Portal, Eyes DT, CB, LB and Pass-Rusher

Colorado HC Deion Sanders Discusses Transfer Portal, Eyes DT, CB, LB and Pass-RusherDecember 26, 2023
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is hopeful Kris Kringle will make a return trip to Boulder after Christmas.
Coach Prime identified defensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker and edge-rusher as positions of need still on his transfer portal wishlist:
COACH PRIME @DeionSanders
Dang, i 👀the portal doing the bank-head bounce. Just when I thought Santa was on his way back to the North Pole he dipped off. Santa please drop another DT, CB ,LB & 1 more Pass Rusher to Boulder. I BELIEVE Santa I BELIEVE ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CoachPrime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CoachPrime</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a>
Sanders and his staff are once again leaning heavily on the portal to make immediate upgrades to a roster that went 4-8 in 2023.
Colorado is 99th in 247Sports' composite team rankings for the 2024 high school class thanks largely to the fact the Buffs have just six players signed.
Fans downplayed some of the concerns about that position because it didn't account for incoming transfers, and to Sanders' credit, Colorado is second behind Ole Miss in 247Sports' portal team rankings.
Based on Coach Prime's post Tuesday, there's still a lot of work to be done, though, and his public lobbying inevitably raises questions about what's happening behind the scenes.
As much as the transfer portal and the dawn of the NIL have transformed recruiting, most of the established FBS powers continue to largely utilize the traditional approach to team-building. They attract blue-chip high school players and fill out any gaps through the portal.
Maybe Sanders is ahead of the curve by pushing things to such an extreme. One can't help but wonder, however, whether he's already regretting not investing more time in recruiting at the high school level.