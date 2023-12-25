X

NBA

    Heat's Jimmy Butler out vs. 76ers with Calf Injury; Joel Embiid Out with Ankle Injury

    Jack MurrayDecember 25, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 18: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 18, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers Christmas night matchup will not feature some of the top talent from either team.

    One day after Sixers center Joel Embiid was ruled out with an ankle injury, the Miami Heat announced that star guard Jimmy Butler will miss out on the holiday festivities due to a calf injury.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsMIA</a> INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (calf), Haywood Highsmith (head cold) and Josh Richardson (low back discomfort) have all been ruled out of today's game vs the Sixers.

    Haywood Highsmith and Josh Richardson were also ruled out of the matchup, with a head cold and lower back discomfort being the respective culprits.

    This will be the third consecutive game that Butler has missed. The Heat have won their last two.

    Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 23 games this season and has helped Miami get out to a 17-12 start to the season.

    While the matchup will not feature either team's biggest star, it still pits contenders in the Eastern Conference against each other and it'll serve as an opportunity for the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Tyler Herro to take center stage.

    The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

    Heat's Jimmy Butler out vs. 76ers with Calf Injury; Joel Embiid Out with Ankle Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon