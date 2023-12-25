Heat's Jimmy Butler out vs. 76ers with Calf Injury; Joel Embiid Out with Ankle Injury

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers Christmas night matchup will not feature some of the top talent from either team.

One day after Sixers center Joel Embiid was ruled out with an ankle injury, the Miami Heat announced that star guard Jimmy Butler will miss out on the holiday festivities due to a calf injury.

Haywood Highsmith and Josh Richardson were also ruled out of the matchup, with a head cold and lower back discomfort being the respective culprits.

This will be the third consecutive game that Butler has missed. The Heat have won their last two.

Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 23 games this season and has helped Miami get out to a 17-12 start to the season.

While the matchup will not feature either team's biggest star, it still pits contenders in the Eastern Conference against each other and it'll serve as an opportunity for the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Tyler Herro to take center stage.