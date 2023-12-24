Video: Chad Ochocinco, Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur, Jordan Seaton Go Jewelry Shopping

Set Number: X164462

It appears that heralded offensive line recruit Jordan Seaton is already embracing the culture of Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes program.

The five-star tackle was featured in the latest Well Off Media video alongside Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and retired NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco shopping for jewelry in Miami.

This comes after Seaton officially signed with the Buffaloes on Friday, becoming the highest rated recruit in Colorado's 2024 class. This comes after Seaton surprisingly did not sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday, despite being committed to the Buffaloes since Dec. 7.

The two-day delay in Seaton's signing reportedly came after a late push from schools like Maryland and Oregon to flip his commitment. In the end, Seaton elects to stay true to Colorado and help elevate the 2024 class to No. 21 in the country.

Seaton is a huge get for Sanders and the Buffaloes. He is the No. 13 overall player in the 2024 class, the top offensive lineman and the fourth best player from Florida, per 247 Sports. The IMG Academy star has a 6'5", 287-lb frame and had 33 scholarship offers.

He made official visits to Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Colorado before choosing the Buffaloes. He joins a Colorado team that showed flashes of promise in 2023 but ultimately went 4-8 and struggled mightily in the Pac-12 Conference.