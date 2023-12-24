Report: Jim Harbaugh's $125M Michigan Contract Offer Prevents NFL HC Jobs for 2024

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The University of Michigan doesn't want to be used as leverage for Jim Harbaugh if he wants to move back to the NFL.

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Harbaugh has a 10-year, $125 million contract offer on the table from Michigan that contains a clause in which he "would agree not to entertain or accept an NFL job for the 2024 season" if he signs it.

Rapoport also noted Michigan has offered Harbaugh a different deal worth about $11 million per season that doesn't cover as many years as the 10-year proposal.

If Harbaugh was trying to be discreet about his desire to coach in the NFL again, he's done a bad job of it recently. The 60-year-old interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings after the 2021 season before they hired Kevin O'Connell.

In the wake of that meeting, Harbaugh told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free-Press in February 2022 it was "was a one-time thing" that "will not be a reoccurring theme every year."

One year later, Harbaugh met with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner about their vacancy. No deal materialized from that meeting, and he released a statement announcing his return to Michigan for 2023.

Harbaugh has already been linked to the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers as a potential option for 2024, though Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Panthers owner David Tepper is "unlikely" to pursue him.

All of this comes as Harbaugh and the Wolverines football program face potential sanctions from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Michigan recently received a notice of allegations from the NCAA. Harbaugh faces a Level I violation for "allegedly not cooperating with or misleading NCAA investigators about the alleged violations."

Rittenberg noted the university faces four Level II violations, which are "considered less serious." Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension on Harbaugh to start this season in an attempt to lower any potential future discipline from the NCAA.

Harbaugh was also served with a three-game suspension by the Big Ten for his role in the alleged sign-stealing scheme involving former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions. He served that suspension over the final three games of the regular season.