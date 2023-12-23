Zach LaVine Rumors: No 'Trade Sweepstakes' for Bulls Star amid Lakers, 76ers Buzz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

While Zach LaVine's name has been bandied about for weeks as a potential trade candidate, it appears there isn't anything close to a robust market for his services.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that, to this point, "no Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes" is unfolding across the NBA.

LaVine has been out since Nov. 28 due to foot injury and is expected to miss a few more weeks. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls are 13-17 and currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. While eventually adding LaVine back should provide a boost to the lineup, Chicago likely still falls short of being a true contender.

LaVine is signed through the 2025-26 season, with a player option for 2026-27, and carries a significant salary at $40 million for the 2023-24 season. He has been linked to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.